The First Reviews of Thor: Love And Thunder Suggest That Ragnarok Could Be Better

After a much-needed character makeover in the successful 2017 film Thor: Ragnarok, Thor is finally returning to the big screen in his character’s fourth solo film, Thor: Love and Thunder. Now the first reviews of the latest MCU movie have come out, and it looks like fans won’t be disappointed if they live up to expectations.

After the events of the climactic 2019 film Avengers: Finale, Thor: Love and Thunder sees Chris Hemsworth return as the God of Thunder, while this time he is in search of inner peace. However, when a new enemy named Gorr, the Butcher God (Christian Bale), appears, Thor is forced to recruit new allies to prevent the galactic threat from destroying all the gods.

The initial reaction after the Hollywood premiere of “Thor: Love and Thunder” at the end of June hinted at an exciting story, but now that the embargo is officially lifted, the full reviews give fans an idea of what to expect from the 29th MCU movie. it seems that most of them are inclined to the positive side. On Rotten Tomatoes, the film currently has a score of 72% and 81 reviews, and on Metacritic it has an official score of 62 based on 35 reviews. As Taika Waititi returns to directing after “Ragnarok,” a film that proved to be a much-needed twist for the character that made him one of the MCU’s funniest and cutest heroes, it’s no surprise that “Love and Thunder” carries the same crazy energy as its predecessor (even if the story this time is a little more uneven). But if fans like the updated Thor and they crave a comprehensive and creepy villain, they shouldn’t be disappointed in this movie.

Here’s what critics say about “Thor: Love and Thunder”:

Gizmodo (Germain Lussier)

“Thor: Love and Thunder” is not as cohesive and dynamic as “Thor: Ragnarok”, but it is more ambitious and sincere… Sometimes this journey can be bumpy, but the goal is worth it.”

Rating: without glasses

London Evening Standard (Vicky Jessop)

“Try not to compare “Love and Thunder” with “Thor: Ragnarok”. Judge for yourself, and you have something to love for.”

Rating: 4/5

RogerEbert.com (Nick Allen)

“Despite having too many familiar twists and jokes, this entertaining sequel is still a force for good, with enough visual ambition and soul in front of and behind the camera to stand on its own.”

Rating: 3/4

We Live Entertainment (Aaron Neuwirth)

“The result is a film, perhaps not as comprehensive as it should be, but certainly lively, colorful, funny and supporting the idea that love conquers everything.”

Rating: 7/10

Empire Magazine (Ben Travis)

“Stranger than Ragnarok, but incredibly sincere in his worldview, Taiki’s Tor-quel is a big and beautiful explosion. You will like it and probably will thunder too. What a classic Thor adventure!”

Rating: 4/5

While critics seem to think that “Love and Thunder” may not reach the heights of “Ragnarok,” it seems Waititi has created a film that stands on its own and continues to push the MCU into exciting new territories. In addition, it’s nice to hear Waititi mention in several interviews prior to the release of “Thor: Love and Thunder” that the film will also move away from the multiverse machinations that have been the focus of recent Phase 4 projects. “Spider-Man: No Way Home” and, obviously, “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness” have largely focused on this concept, as has Loki, introducing the multiverse to the MCU.

In addition to tracking Gorr, the butcher god (Bale), on his mission to destroy all the gods in the universe, “Thor: Love and Thunder” will also tell more about the reign of Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson) as the new king and will showcase Jane Foster played by Natalie Portman, who took on the mantle of the thunder god. The Guardians of the Galaxy group will also play a smaller role.

“Thor: Love and Thunder” is released in theaters on July 8, 2022.