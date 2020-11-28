The first Redmi branded smart watch from Xiaomi

With Redmi, Xiaomi’s brand that offers budget-friendly products, a smart watch has never been released before. We have finally seen the first product in this product segment. Redmi Watch, which has a price tag of 299 yuan, offers an unattractive design with a very attractive price tag. This smart watch is available in China.

The smartwatch has a 1.4-inch rectangular screen and the screen is covered with curved glass. There are black, white and blue color options. The silicone band is available in black, white, blue, green and pink color options. There is only one button on the edge of the clock, and every other control is carried out on the touch screen. By the way, the Mi Fit application on the connected smartphone can also be used.

Other Redmi Watch features include NFC, Bluetooth 5.0, heart rate measurement, water resistance to a depth of 50 meters. Xiaomi states that the smartwatch has a battery life of up to 7 days. In power saving mode, this period goes up to 12 days. It draws attention that black backgrounds are used in the user interface and watch dials.

The smart watch goes on sale in China on December 1. However, we can see a slightly different form of this smart watch in other country markets. The XDA-Developers site came across an almost identical-looking version of this smartwatch named Mi Watch Lite at the American FCC agency. This smart watch is not yet on sale.



