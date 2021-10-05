The First Realme Model To Come With Android 12 Has Been Announced

With the official launch of Android 12, the company has set the date for the realme UI 3.0 update.

Introducing the GT Neo 2 model last month, realme is preparing to introduce the Android 12-based realme UI 3.0 interface. The first model to come with realme UI 3.0, which will be introduced in October, has been announced.

Android 12, which was officially released yesterday, is eagerly awaited by many. Realme made the date to present the Android 12 update to its users.

realme GT 5G will be the first device to come with realme UI 3.0

Realme, which came up with the third major update of its interface, determined the GT 5G model as the first device to receive the update.

Announcing that it will be one of the first companies to offer the Android 12 update to users, realme will change its interface design.

The realme GT Neo 2 model, introduced with 8 and 12 GB RAM options, will come out of the box with Android 12-based realme UI 3.0, according to leaks.

The realme UI 3.0 update will be available to users on October 13. The company is expected to release the list of devices that will receive the realme UI 3.0 update in the coming weeks.