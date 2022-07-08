The first post-trial film about Johnny Depp found a streaming house

Johnny Depp has made countless headlines over the past few years, largely thanks to his lengthy legal battle with ex-wife Amber Heard. Things really heated up when their libel case started in Virginia, with cameras in the courtroom, resulting in every moment going viral. Ultimately, he won in court, and now Depp’s first film, shot after the trial, has found its place in streaming mode.

After a long and grueling battle in court, Amber Heard was found guilty on three counts of defamation and ordered to pay Johnny Depp a whopping $10 million. Since the “Pirates of the Caribbean” actor came out on top, he’s been busy as a musician, but he’s also getting ready to shoot a new movie called “The Favorite.” And, according to Variety, this project has found a streaming home on Netflix.

“The Favorite” will be Johnny Depp’s first major movie role since he focused on the various lawsuits that surround him. He will play King Louis XV in the project, which is expected to be filmed in France. Although there were initially reports that Netflix was also funding the project, a source close to the production told Variety that this was not the case. Instead, the streaming service will get the rights to stream “Favorites” after the theatrical screening. And so it won’t be considered a Netflix original movie.

Production of “The Favorite” is expected to begin soon and last three months, and it certainly looks like a big movie about Johnny Depp’s comeback is coming together. Add a streaming house, and director Maiwenn seems to get all the ducks of the movie in a row. We just need to see what updates will appear when Depp returns to the set and starts acting again.

The long legal battle between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard has definitely affected the careers of both actors, and it should be interesting to see if each of them recovers. After Depp lost a libel case against the British edition of The Sun, he was asked to resign from the role of Grindelwald in the Fantastic Beasts franchise. After that, he has a noticeable gap in film projects, instead the actor focused on various legal issues with which he is currently involved. Although that may change now that the defamation case is behind him and he is finally returning to the set.

Johnny Depp’s defamation lawsuit against Amber Heard was filed in response to a 2018 article in which she wrote about her experience of domestic violence. Although she did not mention Depp’s name, both the audience and the actor himself established a connection. In the end, Depp’s lawyers (including newly minted celebrity Camille Vasquez) were able to convince the jury that Heard was guilty of three counts of defamation.

It is currently unclear when “The Favorite” will appear in theaters or on Netflix. In the meantime, check out the movie’s release dates in 2022 to plan your next movie.