The first photos of the later episodes of the 3rd season

The streaming platform Netflix, plans to deliver to fans of the Cobra Kai series, the third season that will arrive from January 8 after several months of waiting.

William Zabka as Johnny Lawrence, Martin Kove as John Kreese, and Ralph Macchio as Daniel LaRusso in Cobra Kai season 3

The series derived from the Karate KId universe, Cobra Kai, has conquered the hearts of all fans since it was released in 2018 through the YouTube platform.

Cobra Kai follows the rivalry between the karate dojos led by Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio) and Johnny Lawrence (William Zabka), who will face off once again in season 3 after 30 years of the Karate Kid events.

As fans will know, the beginning of Cobra Kai season 3 will focus on the aftermath of the injuries suffered by Miguel who ended up hospitalized after a match.

Just a month after the long-awaited arrival of the Cobra Kai season 3 premiere, the streaming platform Netflix recently released the first images of the new installment.

Sensei Johnny Lawrence visiting his student Miguel in the hospital after sustaining injuries from the impressive fall at the end of Cobra Kai season 2

It is important to note that the first photos of the new Cobra Kai installment were published by the Entertainment Weekly website, showing interesting details about what to expect from the new episodes and allowing fans to draw their own conclusions.

In one of the new Cobra Kai stills, fans will be able to see Daniel LaRusso alongside his wife Amanda. The characters seem to be extremely worried according to their expressions.

In another of the images, Miguel is seen in a hospital bed, while he is visited by his sensei Johnny Lawrence. As stated, Miguel suffered a serious fall at the end of the previous installment after a match with Robby at school.

In the last photo, Robby appears to be confined to a prison as a result of the injuries caused to Miguel in the fight at the end of season 2 of Cobra Kai.



