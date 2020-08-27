The first photo taken with the POCO X3 has been shared!

Pocophone, one of Xiaomi’s sub-brands, introduced its new phone Poco F2 Pro in May, after two years of waiting. Although not as much as the first model, this phone managed to gain the appreciation of the users with its price / performance ratio. Now, eyes are turned to the Poco X3 model.

The first photos taken with the Poco X3 camera!

The main camera of the phone, which has four rear cameras, is 64 Megapixels. Angus Kai Ho Ng, a spokesperson for the company, shared a photo taken by phone on social media and confirmed that it has a 64 Megapixel sensor.

While the first photo tries to show what the phone can do with its camera, it reveals that the fingerprint reader is placed on the side. If you zoom in on the side of the phone, you can see the recess on the side where the power button is located.

In addition, we know that the screen of the device has a 120 Hz refresh and 240 Hz touch response rate. Considering that the fingerprint reader is located on the side, the device is likely to have an LCD screen.

While it is expected to have a 20 Megapixel camera on the front, the 5160 mAh battery is expected to have 33W fast charging support. On the processor side, the Snapdragon 732 will appear.



