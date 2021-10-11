The First Phone To Receive The Android 16 Update Has Been Announced

In the smartphone world, there have been positive developments in software support in the past period. The phones that will receive Android 16 have already been announced.

Leaking news about Google’s new phones, which will be released soon, has started to come. The new series is expected to consist of 2 different models. As the release date of the series, which is expected to come with the naming of Google Pixel 6 and Google Pixel 6 Pro, more features are coming to light. The latest information about these devices is that the series will receive all major Android updates, including Android 16, for at least 5 years.

According to the report shared by a Twitter user, the Google Pixel 6 series will come with the Android 12 operating system. In this case, it will directly support the 4 major Android 13, Android 14, Android 15 and Android 16 updates in the coming years. In the light of this information, we can say that the Google Pixel 6 is the first phone to be known to switch to the Android 16 operating system.

Emerging features of Google Pixel 6s, which will obviously receive Android 16

Google provided a maximum of 3 years of Android update support to all models released before Pixel 6. With the emergence of the new model, it was a matter of curiosity whether it will exceed 3 years in terms of update support in models such as Pixel 5. Even Samsung’s latest Galaxy Z Fold 3 model is expected to receive support up to Android 14. Therefore, Pixel 6 will have a very special place not only among Google but also Android phones.

The features that Google will bring with the new Pixel 6 series will not only be on software. In terms of hardware, it is expected to experience great progress in devices. Examples of these innovations are screen sizes, camera resolution, renewed chipset and perhaps most importantly, its design. Here are some of the main features:

Google Pixel 6 – Google Pixel 6 Pro

Operating system: Android 12 – Android 12

Display: 6.4 inch 1080 x 2340 AMOLED (90Hz) – 6.71 inch 1440 x 3120 AMOLED (120Hz)

RAM: 8GB – 12GB

Memory: 128GB/256GB – 128GB/256GB/512GB

Rear camera: 50MP (wide) + 12MP (ultra Wide) – 50MP (wide) + 48MP (zoom) + 12MP (ultrawide)

Front camera: 8 Megapixels – 12 Megapixels

Battery: 4,614 mAh – 5,000 mAh

