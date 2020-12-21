The First Phone Embedded In The Screen ZTE Axon 20 5G

ZTE launched the world’s first under-screen embedded front camera phone Axon 20 5G, announced in September, in countries outside of China. The phone, which attracts attention with its other technical features as well as its impressive design, can now be purchased all over the world.

About 5 months ago, Chinese technology manufacturer ZTE announced the world’s first under-screen embedded front camera phone Axon 20 5G. While the front camera design is undoubtedly what makes the phone unique, the specifications of the Axon 20 5G were also not bad. The company has now announced that it is shipping this smartphone in various countries outside of China. Thus, the world’s first phone with front camera embedded under the screen has now reached much more consumers.

The ZTE Axon 20 5G has an impressive 6.92-inch display. Offering FHD + resolution, this 90 Hz refresh rate screen offers almost 100 percent screen-to-body ratio thanks to its design without front camera. This means an unprecedented experience for users.

Here is the world’s first under-screen embedded front camera phone Axon 20 5G

ZTE’s special phone is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 765G processor. This power is supported by up to 8 GB of RAM and 256 GB of storage space. The phone, which has a battery with a capacity of 4.220 mAh with 30 watt Qualcomm Quick Charge 4+ support, also offers consumers an up-to-date Android experience with its Android 10-based MiFavor 10.5 interface.

Behind the Axon 20 5G, the world’s first camera with front camera embedded under the screen, there is a quad camera setup. The phone has a 64 MP main camera, an 8 MP wide-angle camera, a 2 MP macro camera and a 2 MP depth camera. The front camera of the phone, embedded under the screen, promises 32 MP resolution.

ZTE Axon 20 5G specifications

Screen: 6.92 inches, FHD + (2460 x 1080 pixels) OLED, 90 Hz refresh rate

Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G

RAM: 6 GB or 8 GB

Storage: 128 GB or 256 GB

Front Camera: Embedded under the screen, 32 MP

Rear Camera: 64 MP (f / 1.8) + 8 MP (120 degree wide angle) + 2 MP (macro) + 2 MP (depth)

Connectivity: 5G, 4G LTE, WiFi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5.1, USB Type-C 3.1, GPS / A-GPS, NFC

Battery: 4,220 mAh (30 watt Qualcomm Quick Charge 4+ supported)

Operating System: MiFavor 10.5 based on Android 10

Dimensions: 172.1 mm x 77.9 mm x 7.98 mm

Weight: 198 grams

Announced in September with all these features, Axon 20 5G is now; Some countries in the European Union will be available for purchase by consumers in the UK, South Korea, Thailand, Malaysia, Japan, United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, the Philippines and Ukraine. The starting price of the phone was announced as $ 449.



