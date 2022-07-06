The first Nintendo Special Edition OLED Switch is presented

The Nintendo Switch remains incredibly popular more than five years after its release. Despite long—standing rumors that Nintendo is working on a successor to the Switch, the Switch Pro, the only update presented at the moment is the Nintendo Switch OLED. And it doesn’t look like that’s going to change anytime soon, as Nintendo has unveiled its first Switch OLED special dedicated to one of the most anticipated exclusives of 2022, Splatoon 3.

As Nintendo Switch fans probably already know, Splatoon 3 is in development and will be released on September 9th. This is one of the biggest exclusive game releases of the year for the Nintendo Switch, and Nintendo is going to celebrate this event with the release of a special version of the Switch OLED model. . The special edition console will have grey Splatoon 3 graphics on the front and back of the dock, as well as neon green ink. The switch itself will have a pair of Splatoon 3 Joy-Cons, one green, one purple, and then even more Splatoon 3 images along the entire back of the console.

Prices for the new Nintendo Switch model have not yet been announced, but its release has been confirmed on August 26. Obviously, this is two weeks before the release of Splatoon 3, and therefore the game will not be included in the console. Fans just need to first purchase a special edition of Splatoon 3 for the Nintendo Switch, and then the game.

The standard Nintendo Switch OLED model is currently available in two colors: white and black. The white model comes with a pair of white Joy-Cons, and the black model comes with a pair of neon red and blue Joy-Cons. These OLED consoles can be purchased for $350, which is $50 more than the standard version of the Switch console for $300, and $150 more than the Switch Lite for $200.

The Nintendo Switch OLED console is not a more powerful version of the original Nintendo Switch. They both play the same games. The difference is that the Switch OLED is equipped with a 7-inch OLED screen, which has improved visual quality compared to the 6.2-inch screen of a standard switch. The OLED Switch also has 64 GB of internal storage compared to the 32 GB of a standard switch.

Nintendo’s special edition consoles are no longer a rarity, but this unique Splatoon 3 Switch OLED will be the perfect upgrade option for Splatoon squid kids. Of course, expect it to be available in limited quantities. The availability of these special consoles is often limited, and they are quickly sold out.

Splatoon 3 is released on September 9 on the Nintendo Switch.