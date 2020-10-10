Apple is 3 days away for the Apple Special Event, where it will introduce the iPhone 12 series and more. The tech world has locked into this day, but those who expect the first Mac model with an Apple Silicon processor will need to be a little more patient.

The first Mac with an Apple Silicon processor is coming soon!

Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman announced that the first Mac with a dedicated Apple Silicon processor will be announced as part of “another launch” in November. Gurman said this Mac will be a laptop, but it’s not yet clear whether it will be a new 13-inch MacBook Pro, a new MacBook Air or a redesigned 12-inch MacBook.

Gurman had previously said that the first Apple Silicon Mac would be announced by “November”, but in his new statement, he said that we are unlikely to hear about Apple Silicon Macs at next week’s Apple event, reducing the time to “November”.

Apple announced in its WWDC keynote in June that it will switch from Intel to its specially designed processors for Macs later this year. At the event, it was again said that Apple plans to ship the first Mac with Silicon by the end of the year and complete the transition in about two years.



