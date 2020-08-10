The first Mac with a Face ID will arrive next year

Thanks to his resources, Leaker is more or less sure that the first Mac with Face ID will be introduced to the world next year at WWDC, which is generally expected for June. As for the machines that will receive Face ID, the sources are so far confirmed by iMacs, which will receive, in addition to Face ID, a brand new design and Apple Silicon processors. However, Leaker admits that Apple may be able to introduce the first MacBooks equipped with this authentication system, although their arrival is significantly more uncertain compared to iMacs.

That it would finally?

The use of Face ID technology on Macs has been talked about practically since Apple first deployed it on iPhones – in 2017. It should be noted that speculation about such improvements has been fueled many times by Apple itself with its patent applications, which it has registered in the past three years. quite often. In addition, the development of similar Macs has been confirmed by many other leakers or sources close to the people of Apple, making their arrival more or less a matter of time. So perhaps this long-awaited Apple product will not kill with bad hardware specifications or exorbitant price.



