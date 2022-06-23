The first look at the raven figurine from Diamond Select Toys! [EXCLUSIVE]

Screen Rant is proud to present an exclusive first look at Diamond Select Toys’ first plastic mini bust based on the Raven. Originally created by American comic book artist James O’Barr in 1989, the fictional superhero’s story was adapted for the popular 1994 film starring Brandon Lee. Despite the tragic circumstances of the production, the story of resurrection and revenge became a hit, giving rise to sequels, books, TV series and much more.

Filming for the relaunch of “The Raven” will begin this summer, and it’s the perfect time for fans to honor the memory of the main character Eric Draven by collecting a magnificent mini-bust from Diamond Select Toys. Before watching Bill Skarsgard from “John Wick 4” revive the iconic role, comic book and movie enthusiasts can purchase a figurine that pays homage to the legendary character Brandon Lee, with whom such a long franchise began.

Related: All the Movies about Crows are ranked

Check out the exclusive first images of the Raven figurine below and read the description of the intricate statue of Eric Draven.

Diamond Select Toys Release! It can’t rain all the time! Eric Draven returns from the dead in this first plastic mini-bust based on a Raven! Eric wears a borrowed raincoat with the image of a Raven on his shoulder, on a stand modeled after the roof of his apartment. This 1/6 scale mini-bust, approximately 6 inches high, features detailed sculpture and paint application, and its circulation is limited to only 2,000 copies. Comes with a certificate of authenticity in a full-color box. Caesar’s design, sculpture by Rocco Tartamella!

Diamond Select Toys and Collectibles, founded in 1999, has become the main supplier of pop culture goods. They license various entertainment properties from partners such as Marvel, Disney, Lucasfilm, Universal, 20th Century Fox, Warner Bros., Lionsgate, Hasbro, Nickelodeon, Sega, Netflix and Sony Pictures. Their high—quality collectibles are made from objects such as Buffy the Vampire Slayer, John Wick, The Morphine Power Rangers, The Lord of the Rings, The Muppets, Transformers, and even newer objects such as Uncharted and Cobra Kai. Their products include Gallery Dioramas, Select Action Figures, Vinyl Figures Minimates, Mini Figures Minimates, statues, Busts and more.

Other busts recently discovered by Diamond Select Toys include a blue mini bust of Venom available for purchase, a white mini bust of Doctor Doom, and a black panther from Avengers: Endgame. At the pre-order stage, there are also several SDCC 2022 exclusives that can be viewed on their website.