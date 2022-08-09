The first look at the new villain of the Marvel cinematic universe is shown in photos from the set of the Ironheart show

New photos from the filming of the movie “Iron Heart” from Marvel Studios allow for the first time to really look at the villain of the series, played by the star of “Hamilton” Anthony Ramos. The Disney+ series will be directed by Dominic Thorne as Riri Williams. In the comics, Riri becomes the hero of the Iron Heart, the spiritual successor of Tony Stark/Iron Man. Her series will premiere in the fall of 2023 as part of the fifth phase of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. However, viewers will see Thorne for the first time in the sequel to Black Panther, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, in November 2022.

The Iron Heart series was announced by Marvel Studios president Kevin Feigy in December 2020, and during a recent studio panel at Comic-Con in San Diego, where Feigy announced a host of projects that would be a Multiverse Saga. Filming of the six-part film “Iron Heart” began in Chicago in May and is expected to be completed in October. It will be dedicated to Riri of Thorn, who is creating her own version of Iron Man armor and will seek to continue Tony Stark’s legacy after his death in Avengers: Finale. Additional details of the character are kept secret, but it is possible that the mysterious villain of Ramos has been revealed.

The role of Ramos in the series has not yet been officially confirmed, but in the new filming photos of Ironheart, you can clearly see him in a suit. Images posted online by Just Jared (and posted on Ironheart News social media) show Ramos wearing a bright red hood and raincoat. It seems to confirm the idea that the actor will play Parker Robbins, also known as the Hood. In the comics, Robbins was originally a petty criminal in New York, but gained superpowers after meeting the demon Nishanti and stealing his hood and shoes.

The Hood doesn’t have much in common with the Iron Heart in the comics, so its potential inclusion in the Disney+ show is intriguing. Of course, these photos from the shooting are not direct confirmation that Ramos plays Robbins, but there is no denying that his costume is very similar to the image of a character from comics. How he gets involved in Riri’s story remains to be explained, but the possible publication of Ironheart plot details could perhaps shed more light on this.

Since Riri appears in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever and apparently begins creating her own armor with the help of Letitia Wright’s brother-in-law, it’s likely that Riri will start the series with an already formed hero character, as additional photos from the Ironheart set tease. However, she’ll probably be at the beginning of her tenure, and the Hood could be the first big bad guy she’s ever fought. With the release of Ironheart before the Avengers double—header—Avengers: Kang Dynasty and Avengers: Secret Wars-in 2025, Thorne’s role in the MCU is likely to increase as she meets more of her heroes and becomes an integral member of the Avengers. Someday she might fight Kang the Conqueror, so a street villain like the Hood would be a good warm-up for Riri.