The First Look At Red Sonja Reboot Is Here, And I Think Arnold Schwarzenegger Conan Would Approve

Some Hollywood projects take longer to move forward than others, and Red Sonya is certainly suitable in this regard. Since 2008, numerous attempts have been made to remove from the earth the reboot of the 1985 film, in which Brigitte Nielsen played the main role. Well, after these failures, a new look at Red Sonya is finally being filmed, and I think Arnold Schwarzenegger’s Conan the Barbarian would approve of our first look at Matilda Lutz as a warrior with a sword.

At the beginning of 2022, it was planned that Hannah John-Kamen from Ant-Man and the Wasp would bring Red Sonya to life in this upcoming film, but by March she had withdrawn from this role. Five months later, Matilda Lutz, known for the films “Rings” and “Medici: Masters of Florence”, took her to the main role, and Millennium Media shared the first image of the actress in a Red-haired Sonya costume.

For those who are not familiar with the Red Dormouse: Although the heroine was originally part of the Hyborian age mythology from which Conan the Barbarian hails, she was not created by writer Robert E. Howard, but by writer Roy Thomas and artist Barry Windsor-Smith for the Conan the Barbarian comic book series published by Marvel Comics in the 1970s years. It didn’t take long for the Red-haired Sonya to start her own life, and a little more than ten years later, the first film “Red-Haired Sonya” appeared in cinemas. Of course, Arnold Schwarzenegger’s Conan the Barbarian, who had previously starred in two films, was eventually renamed Lord Kalidor due to rights issues, but whatever you call this character, I would bet money on him while he was digging how Matilda Lutz looks like in the role of the new Red-haired Dormouse.

These days, the Red-Haired Dormouse is largely separated from Conan the Barbarian, as Dynamite Comics has published numerous series dedicated to the character for almost 20 years. Given that the original film “Red Sonya” was a critical and commercial failure, the reboot under the direction of Matilda Lutz has the opportunity to make a better impression on a new generation of moviegoers. This project has gone through a lot of hands over the years, and there was a period when Bryan Singer from “X-Men” was going to become a director. However, this incarnation of the Red Dormouse was shelved in February 2019, and by June of the following year, Joey Soloway of Transparent took over directing duties, as well as writing the script and producing.

Now M.J. Bassett of Deathwatch is directing “Red Sonya” (which got the green light partly because of how successful “Wonder Woman” was), and Joey Soloway will be appointed executive producer. Bassett and Tasha Huo also contributed to the script. No specific details of the plot of “Red Sonya” have yet been disclosed, but among Matilda Lutz’s colleagues there is Wallis Day (whom you may remember from the change of Ruby Rose as Kate Kane in “Batwoman”) as Annisia, Robert Sheehan as Draigan, Michael Bisping as Hawk, Martin Ford as General Karlak, Eliza Matengu as Amarak and Oliver Trevena as Traal. Production of the restart began in August in Bulgaria.

Nothing is known yet about when “Red Sonya” will be released, but we will announce this information as soon as it is officially announced. In the meantime, check out the new releases of the 2023 films that hit the slots.