The First iOS 16 Features You Should Try after the iPhone Update

In July, Apple released the first public beta version of iOS 16, allowing users to try out all the new features of the operating system update before its public release later this year. Apple released the first beta version of iOS 16 for developers in early June, and then the second beta version for developers later that month. The third beta version for developers was launched in early July.

However, beta versions for developers are not intended for regular users and require membership in the Apple Developer Program, which costs $ 100 per year. In addition, these versions are not recommended for everyday use, as there are many more bugs in them than in the public beta versions, and they are mainly intended to help developers check the compatibility of their applications with new iOS versions before their public release.

Related: First Impressions of iOS 16: What Works and What Needs to be Improved

iOS 16 comes with a lot of new features, including a lot of customization options that make it a big upgrade over iOS 15. One such new addition is the customizable lock screen, which offers more features than ever before. Users can tap and hold to edit the lock screen and then swipe left or right to try different wallpapers, clocks and fonts. Users can also add lock screen widgets such as temperature and calendar. Moreover, users can even set up multiple lock screens and activate the photo shuffle function to automate the process of changing images on the lock screen.

Canceling sending messages, bypassing captcha and much more

Another important new feature of iOS 16 is the ability to edit or “cancel” messages. Users will be able to edit, cancel and mark messages as unread after they are sent. The most popular of these is likely to be a feature that allows users to recall a sent message to correct a typo or grammatical error. The functions can be accessed through the same iMessage menu that is available in iOS 15 and earlier versions, by long-pressing on the sent message. However, it will only be available on devices running iOS 16, not iOS 15 and older.

An iOS 16 feature called “Automatic Verification” promises to simplify access to a service or website. It uses a system called Private Access Tokens to bypass verification on various websites. This feature is enabled by default in iOS 16, iPadOS 16 and macOS Ventura, but users can easily disable it if they want. Captchas are one of the most annoying aspects of the Internet, and it will be a great relief for many users if the new system can get rid of them forever.

iOS 16 also comes with a modified Visual Lookup tool that allows you to isolate an object from the background. Visual search can identify plants and animals in photos, but now users can click on an object in an image to isolate it from the background and insert it into compatible applications such as iMessage. For all intents and purposes, this is an automatic background removal tool that can become really popular if it works as advertised. Finally, another great feature that will appeal to many iPhone users is the Shareplay feature in messages. Shareplay originally debuted with iOS 15, and the latest iOS 16 update will allow users to watch movies or listen to music with friends while chatting in Messages.