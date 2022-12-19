The First Impression of Spiritfall — Light The Flame, Open The Gate

Here is my first impression of Spiritfall, a fun game in the roguelite genre, in which there is a little bit of everything, and a small overview of its gameplay and plot.

I’ll start by explaining what Spiritfall is.

Spiritfall is a dynamic game in the roguelite genre. His gameplay draws inspiration from platform action movies, and it shows. Players can choose from a variety of weapons to complete different levels, defeating enemies and becoming stronger. Of course, since this is a roguelite, death takes you back to the beginning, although you still retain some progress. If you are interested in the game, you can go to their Steam page to add the game to your wish list. Unfortunately, the final beta version ends today. If you missed it, you’ll have to wait until the game is released in the first quarter of 2023 before trying it out. I was able to play the game myself only during beta testing. However, I’m sure I can revisit what I’ve experienced in the game so far. With that said, let’s delve into my first impression of Spiritfall, as well as a brief overview of the gameplay and plot.

First impression of Spiritfall

I love games in the roguelite genre, so it’s always interesting to try new games like this. When I saw that I could still make it to the end of the final beta testing, I immediately signed up. After installing the game, I quickly dived into Spiritfall to try it out and maybe review it. First I’ll take a look at his gameplay, as this is the part that interested me.

Gameplay

I usually don’t like to make direct comparisons to other games I’ve played, but I feel like I have to do it here. I don’t intend to accuse Spiritfall of copying games. After all, it’s almost impossible to make a game these days without anyone making comparisons. The reason I want to mention other games here is because that would be the easiest way to describe what I experienced. Not only that, but I’d also like to talk about how these features combine to make the game enjoyable. As for the games that I will use for comparison, they are actually quite famous. For example, Hades, Dead Cells and Slay The Spire are the three main games that I will use in this review.

Let’s start with weapons. There are currently three types of weapons available. Hammer, fists and bow, in the short time of reviewing the game, I focused more on hammer and fists, as I liked hand-to-hand combat. Like most game stereotypes, the hammer is slow, but does a lot of damage. The fist, on the other hand, deals less damage, but attacks faster. Players start with a hammer and can unlock other weapons using a resource they find during their runs. Each of these weapons has its own strengths and weaknesses, and the player decides for himself which weapon best suits his style of play.

Speaking of the style of the game, let’s talk about the battles in this game. As mentioned above, this game draws inspiration from platform action movies. Essentially, platformers are 2D games in which players can climb up and down platforms to fight enemies. Here I made my first comparison, as the game is very similar to Dead Cells. This is something I quickly noticed since I’ve been playing Dead Cells since Every is Here Vol. 2 update came out. Thanks to this, I quickly adapted to the game. A fundamental understanding of how MetroidVania platformers and games really help in this game.

There are normal normal attacks, special attacks, aerial attacks and ranged attacks. You will not use only one or the other exclusively. You will have to alternate each of these attacks to maximize your damage and interrupt the enemy’s attacks. Interrupting enemy attacks is important in this game, as most enemies have little recovery time for their attacks. Simply avoiding attacks will not work, as you can easily be overwhelmed by the number of projectiles on the screen. You have to rush in, attack them, launch them into the air and basically do everything you can to prevent them from attacking. When the developers said that the game is dynamic, they were not joking.

After defeating the enemies, the player receives a reward, which depends on which room he is in. Here everything becomes similar to the games I mentioned earlier. In addition to chests with talismans and gold, you can choose a perk that improves any of your techniques. You can strengthen your attacks with elemental damage, and the same goes for your jumps, jerks and shots. This reminds me a lot of the Boon system from Hades, which, I think, has already become the basis of games in the roguelite genre. In any case, the perks and blessings you get from the deities in the game really improve the gameplay.

In fact, it seemed to me that the gameplay of Dead Cells, the Hades benefits system and the mechanics of the Slay the Spire map were combined into a game. What I like about this is that even if it were, it would still seem like a game of its own. Although I noticed these gameplay features, it still felt like I was playing a completely new game with features and mechanics that I had yet to discover. It didn’t feel like I was playing someone’s copied homework with minor changes. It seemed to me that I was in a completely new game, with a pleasant new original feeling.

My only doubt would be in the dashing mechanics. I usually use a controller when I play games like this. However, I had a hard time with the dashing mechanics on the controller. In this game, you can make jerks through the air, and sometimes I catch myself rushing diagonally up, not sideways. This may be a problem on my part, but I feel like a dashing mechanic feels overly sensitive.

The story of the spiritual fall

The story is actually quite simple. You are the vessel chosen by the Eternal Flame to carry it. However, the five Divine Spirits chosen to guide and protect the kingdom doubt your abilities. However, they decided to trust the Eternal Flame. The spirits mention their weakened power caused by the closing of the Great Gate. Now you have to help them regain their strength by going to the Edge and opening the Gate. This shows you the motivation why the Spirits bless you. The player is their champion, their last hope to regain their lost power.

Although the story is very simple, it shouldn’t be anything else. After all, games like this are usually more about gameplay than plot. However, this does not mean that the developers did not work on the plot. During your travels and runs, you meet and encounter various characters, both friends and enemies. Some of them will join you in your quest, and others will get in your way. The more you advance in the game, the more the world grows and the more you learn about these characters and their motives in the game.

Of course, if you don’t like the story, I feel that you can still enjoy this game.

Summary of the review of the first impression of Spiritfall

Overall, I feel that this game has a very good potential. The Spiritfall gameplay is simple and intuitive enough that players can immediately dive into it without the need for long and confusing guides. It seems smooth and dynamic, giving you no time to rest as you destroy your many enemies. The story of Spiritfall is quite simple, but it is good for its simplicity. The characters are so interesting that I want to know more about them.

This is all about my first impressions of Spiritfall, as well as my review of the gameplay and plot. If you are interested in the game, you can already add it to your PC wish list. In addition, you can receive updates about the game on their official Twitter account. To stay up to date with gaming news in general, you can check out our news articles about games.