The first image from OnePlus 9: Features and price!

OnePlus 9 has already entered the radar of users with its possible features and possible price. In fact, it was said that this series will be introduced 8 months ago, but this claim did not come true.

Although there is not much detail in the first image obtained, we can see the breeze of OnePlus 8T in this model. This published image was drawn with the aid of a computer, processed (rendered) by means of various programs and presented to users. The image presented to us represents the design of a device that has not yet been completed.

OnePlus 9 with its possible features

It has been claimed that there will be three cameras behind the OnePlus 9. The camera hole positioned on the left and the LED support on the back remind of the OnePlus 8T. According to other information received, the screen size of this smartphone will be 6.65 inches and it will support the processor named Snapdragon 865 Plus produced by Qualcomm.

It is claimed that it will be equipped with 8 GB of RAM, 128 GB of storage and a 5000 mAh battery. On the front of this device, there will be a selfie camera with a resolution of 32 Megapixels. The rear camera setup will be as follows: 64 Megapixel main camera, 16 Megapixel, 8 Megapixel and 2 Megapixel depth sensor.

It was said that 3 models would be produced for this series, but this claim could not be proven correct. Some people anticipate that only 2 versions will be released: OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro.

It has been reported that some information has not yet been confirmed. It was previously said that OnePlus 9 will host a 144 Hz screen refresh feature. Now it is stated that this will be 120 Hz.

When we look at the back of the device, a curved panel greets us. Apart from that, it was stated in the previous arguments that this model will be powered by Snapdragon 875 produced with a 5 nm fabrication process.

If nothing goes wrong, we can meet this series on December 2, 2020. It is estimated that it will be crowned with 65W fast charging and OxygenOS, which is based on Android 11.

OnePlus 9 is on the agenda with its possible price

According to a source named 91Mobiles, the price of this product will be 46,999 Indian rupees. This price corresponds to $ 630 relative to the current US dollar. We’ll learn more about the OnePlus 9 family in the coming days.



