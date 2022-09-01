The first Hellraiser images from Hulu have appeared

Officially, Hellraiser has revealed its first look at the new Pinhead.

Based on the 1987 horror classic, Hellraiser is a “reinterpretation” of Clive Barker’s legendary horror franchise… and with it comes a new take on the classic monster.

A new version of the famous cenobite, the new Pinhead is played by Sense8 actress Jamie Clayton.

“We felt some kind of anticipation from fans of the character’s reinvention,” director David Bruckner told Entertainment Weekly. “We knew we wanted Pinhead to be a woman. Jamie was just right for this role. an exciting role in many ways, but I have to stress that Jamie is absolutely killed, that’s how we got there.”

We have such sights to show you this first look at the reboot of Hellraiser. Look at Jamie Clayton as Pinhead, a brand new cenobite and other characters.

Clayton will be the fourth actor to play the iconic Cenobite, who was first played by Doug Bradley in the 1987 film.

“What Doug Bradley has done with this character is just iconic,” Bruckner said. “We didn’t want to impress Doug Bradley, we just didn’t think it was possible. There will be suffering, but you will get an idea of what Pinhead’s desires might be, in a slightly different way.”

Just to be clear: Bruckner claims that this is not a remake, but a new story in the Hellraiser universe.

The new “Hellraiser” tells the story of Riley, a young woman played by Odessa A’zion. And it looks like her story about addiction and compulsive behavior will give the story a modern twist.

If that’s not enough, there’s a brief overview of “The Mask,” a new cenobite that will make its debut in the upcoming film.

“The mask is one of my favorite cenobites,— Bruckner said. “It’s just a teaser of what’s really going to happen to the Cenobites.”

That’s right — there will be many other new cenobites.

Odessa A’Zion, Jamie Clayton, Adam Faison, Drew Starkey, Brandon Flynn, Aoife Hinds, Jason Lyles, Yinka Olorunnife, Selina Lo, Zachary Hing, Keith Clark, Goran Vishnich and Hiam Abbas will play in the reboot of Hellraiser.

David Bruckner will direct the film based on a screenplay by Ben Collins, Luke Piotrowski and David S. Goyer. Clive Barker serves as producer along with Goyer, Keith Levine and Mark Toberoff.

