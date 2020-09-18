The first HarmonyOS 2.0 based smartwatch is announced!

The smart watch adventure begins for Huawei-signed HarmonyOS 2.0. The first stop of this operating system introduced at the Huawei Developer Conference 2020 event will be a titanium-coated smartwatch.

It was announced that this smart watch will also work in harmony with Qi wireless charging technology. We are closely acquainted with this smart watch, which is announced to be available in Europe this month: Huawei Watch GT 2 Pro.

Huawei Watch GT 2 Pro to be equipped with HarmonyOS 2.0

The European version of GT 2 Pro will feature an operating system called LiteOS. HarmonyOS 2.0 will be used in the version sold in China. Zhang Wei, a senior official at Huawei, thinks such a strategy would be efficient.

As the first person to announce this news, Wei said that the operating system called Harmony 2.0 will be tested with GT 2 Pro and this system should first be approved by Chinese users. The screen resolution of this smart watch with a screen size of 1.39 inches was announced as 454 x 454.

This device with a battery capacity of 455 mAh is known to offer a 14-day battery life. It was also said that this product supports third party applications. Its screen will be able to mirror the screen of a Huawei signed smartphone and will work just like a second screen.

It is not yet clear when the Watch GT 2 Pro will be available in China. Many sources say that this smartwatch will be launched at the same time as the Huawei Mate 40 series. We’ll wait and see. What do you think about HarmonyOS 2.0?



