The first full trailer of Weird: The Al Yankovic Story with Accordions, Hawaiian Shirts and Daniel Radcliffe

It seems that his entire career has been going to this point, but the trailer for the movie “Strange: The Story of Al Yankovic” has finally come out, and the film certainly fits the very premise of strangeness with star Daniel Radcliffe playing a role in this bizarre comedy.

Earlier this year, it was announced that a biopic about Strange Al Yankovic would be exclusive for streaming on the Roku channel, but judging by its appearance, like many songs of Strange Al, this parody goes beyond the real life of this genius. history had to offer. According to the premise of “The World Belongs to Strange,” the film attempts to tell Al’s story with a few pompous exaggerations in which Madonna (Evan Rachel Wood) becomes a key player and romantic partner in Strange Al’s rise to fame, with all the usual trappings of a real rock star.

Suffice it to say that Weird: The Al Yankovic Story is a satirical look at the biography of the musician, depicting a wild lifestyle filled with tons of alcohol, sex, drugs and rock and roll. This is completely contrary to the public image of Strange Al, since he has always claimed that his religious upbringing does not allow him to use any substances. The trailer hilariously shows Al’s attempts to be as weird as he can, despite his parents’ best efforts against it, and perfectly depicts the moments of his epiphany when he came up with his first big hit “My Bologna”, a parody of the popular 1979 Knack single “My Sharona”.

Other hit singles featured in the trailer include Weird Al’s variation on the classic song “I Love Rocky Road”, as well as a funny twist on the origin of his Madonna parody “Like A Surgeon”. The career of a typical struggling rock star looks incredibly well-designed, with a couple hints at some of his most popular songs, such as “Amish Paradise”.

While there were rumors that Radcliffe was applying for the role of Wolverine in the MCU, the actor said that playing the Strange Al Yankovic is one of the funniest jobs he has ever done, and largely thanks to Harry Potter himself. Curly afro is perfect for Radcliffe, and he really looks like Weird Al in his “Another One Rides the Bus” young days, so it’s easier to forgive the obvious height difference between the parody of Weird Al.

This is far from the first foray of the Strange Al Yankovic into cinema, but seeing the artist’s peculiar humor in a feature-length film promises to be a real entertainment for comedy fans when it is first shown at the Toronto International Film Festival next week.

The premiere of “Strange: The Story of Al Yankovic” will take place on the Roku channel on November 4, 2022.