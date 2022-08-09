The first footage of Persona 5 Xbox gameplay has appeared

Persona 5 has been gaining momentum since it was first released in 2016. The Atlus PlayStation exclusive quickly became the best-selling product in the long-running series, promoting the full edition in the form of Persona 5 Royal, as well as its very own spin-offs.

During a Microsoft and Bethesda demo in June, Atlus announced that Persona 5 Royal would become multiplatform in October and would no longer be limited to the PlayStation ecosystem. For Xbox owners, there was a bonus that JRPG will appear in the Game Pass from the first day and will include more than 40 parts of DLC. Since the announcement, players have not seen any footage of the game running on the new hardware, and just a few months before its release, Atlus began transmitting information to its eager fans.

A YouTuber named Faz is one of those people who watched gameplay footage from Persona 5 Royal for the first time. A 6—minute video uploaded by Faz, who specializes in Persona content, shows P5 Royal running on Xbox Series X/S hardware, and is taken from the Japanese version of the game. The footage shows the Joker and the Ghostly Heart Stealers in action, first showing how players will move around Tokyo and the metaverse, and then moving to the battle arena, where players can watch how the battles will take place, with a smooth 60FPS presentation.

While gameplay footage will be a relief for players looking to get their hands on the next-generation JRPG update, the PlayStation 5 version is still an annoyance. Atlus recently confirmed that there will be no way for PlayStation 4 owners to upgrade Persona 5 Royal. Owners of the game on PS4 will have to buy the game at full price to get access to the PlayStation 5 version.

This issue is unique only to PlayStation versions of the game, and those who want to play P5 on Xbox can rely on Microsoft’s Smart Delivery system, which will allow players to own versions of the game for both Xbox One and Series X/S if they want. buy the game, rather than download it via Game Pass.

With the release of Persona 5 just a few months away, fans will be relieved to see the game develop on next-generation hardware for the first time. If that’s not enough, Atlus will continue to celebrate the JRPG series by releasing the Persona 3 Portable and Persona 4 Golden remasters for all platforms in 2023.

Persona 5 Royal is already available for PS4 and will be released on October 21 for PC, PS5, Switch, Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S.