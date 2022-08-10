The first film by the creators of South Park since “Team America” was almost a deepfake film by Donald Trump

The creators of “South Park” Matt Stone and Trey Parker almost made a film about Donald Trump’s deepfake.

During an interview with the Los Angeles Times, the duo revealed that their first film after Team America 2004 was an almost full-length deepfake mocking the former president.

“It’s kind of suspended,” Parker said. “It was very timely, and the timeliness of this has already passed. We would have to seriously rethink it to do it now.”

In a full-length deepfake of Donald Trump, Peter Serafinovich would have voiced Trump in the title role, just as he did in Stone and Parker’s viral deepfake video “Daring Justice.”

The video became an unexpected hit, with then-President Trump reporting the news from Cheyenne, Wyoming, under the name Cheeky Justice.

“It was supposed to be Deep Fake: The Movie,” Parker explained. “It was about this guy who looked exactly like Trump because we deeply faked his face. And it was all funny because, of course, it ended up with Trump just being naked and being run through the press and all that, and that’s why it was so funny and so timely.”

“Even though the script was kind of timely, we ended up keeping the fake part of the studio,” Stone added.

After the film flopped, Stone and Parker continued the project on a smaller scale, creating a short video, “Daring Justice,” which went viral during the pandemic. In fact, this was the first content released by Deep Voodoo, Stone and Parker’s deepfakes studio.

“We were going to start shooting on the day when the pandemic closed everything. It’s been months and months of preparation for this movie just to say, “No, it’s over.” I went to the office to start packing because I was just in shock.”

Unfortunately, it sounds like the movie was almost written off… sort of.

“I do not know,” Stone said when asked if he would ever be able to see the light. “[Trump] may run again.”

If Trump does run for president in 2024, the South Park duo will rethink the return of the Cheeky Justice.

Ryan Leston is an entertainment journalist and film critic for IGN. You can follow him on Twitter.

Photo by Albert L. Ortega / Getty Images