The first Easter egg of the second season of “Loki” proves that the frog Thor was nothing

With its first teaser image referencing the little-known Marvel villain Zaniak, season 2 of “Loki” promises to be even stranger than season 1. : The final. His survival caused him problems with the Time Deviation Control (TVA), but eventually they assigned him to help capture another dangerous variant of Loki. The widely popular finale of the first season of “Loki” confirmed that there will be a second season of “Loki” during the mid-credits scene.

Although almost no plot details about the second season of “Loki” have been published so far, it will most likely focus on variants and the multiverse, as it was in the first season. Loki introduced the concept of the multiverse to the MCU, which was expanded in later films such as Spider-Man: No Way Home and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. Due to the inclusion of the multiverse, Loki may include more strange characters and references to Marvel comics. For example, season 1 of Loki, episode 5, “Journey into Mystery” focuses on how Loki meets variants of himself at the End of Time, where TVA sends variants to die. Journey into Mystery also featured a quick Easter egg of Thor the Frog, a variant of Thor sometimes referred to as the “Trog” from Marvel comics. Trapped in a glass jar underground, Thor the Frog was desperately trying to escape to get to his buried hammer.

However, the first shooting photo of Loki in the second season may have just proved that obscure references such as Thor the Frog will become commonplace in Loki. The teaser image showed a poster for the Zaniac slasher film starring fictional actor Brad Wolfe. While the poster may just be a background Easter egg, it could also signal that Marvel’s minor villain Zaniak will play a major role in the second season of “Loki.” Judging by this image, Thor the Frog may be just the beginning of the strange series “Loki” in the second season. Easter eggs.

Who is Zaniak in Marvel comics?

A lesser-known Marvel villain, Zaniac was a creature that possessed masters like Jack the Ripper and forced them to kill beautiful women. Most recently, Brad Wolfe was an actor who played a serial killer in a horror movie about Zaniak. Unfortunately, an accident on the set led to the fact that Wolfe mutated and possessed Zaniak. Using his new superpower and the ability to summon energy knives, Wolfe in the role of Zaniak went on a rampage until Thor stopped him and prevented the infection of the new host with the parasites of Zaniak. Although it is unknown if Zanyak can be a cameo or a main character, the Disney+ series may change Zanyak’s story so that Loki defeats him instead of Thor.

Why the second season of “Loki” will be even stranger than the first

Considering how much material the MCU can extract, it might seem strange that there would be such a little-known Marvel villain in the second season of Loki. However, as the multiverse becomes an increasingly common element in the MCU, Marvel movies and TV shows may use weirder characters and events from the comics, but they still look normal. With its chaotic tone, “Loki” provides Marvel with a great opportunity to push the boundaries and include the types of weird references that viewers are used to. Thus, the Frog Thor might seem random in the first season of “Loki”, but Zaniak foreshadows that even more strange Easter eggs may appear in the second season of “Loki”.