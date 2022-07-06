The first Dungeons & Teaser of the movie “Dragons” will be released this month

The fantasy world of Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves will finally appear before the audience at Comic-Con in San Diego this year. The plot details of the upcoming film are currently unknown, although it will be the second theatrical adaptation of the cult role-playing game Wizards of the Coast. Dungeons and Dragons was first presented on the big screen in 2000, along with a film starring Jeremy Irons and Marlon Wayans, which after its release became a notorious critical and commercial failure.

Chris Pine leads the Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves ensemble, which also includes Michelle Rodriguez, Justice Smith, Reggie-Jean Page, Sofia Lillis, Chloe Coleman and Hugh Grant. Game Night Duo Jonathan Goldstein and John Francis Daly led the fantasy adventure, they also co-wrote the film with Michael Giglio based on the plot treatment of the latter and Chris McKay from Nightwing, who previously negotiated the production. Filming of the movie “Dungeons and Dragons: Honor among Thieves” began in early 2021, and after almost a year of post-production, the audience received interesting news about the film.

With almost a year to go until the film’s release, IGN reported that the premiere of the first Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves movie will take place at Comic-Con in San Diego. The studio is also hosting the first panel in Hall H featuring directors John Francis Daly and Jonathan Goldstein, as well as unspecified actors. The Dungeons & Dragons Tavern Experience event will also be organized, during which visitors will be able to get unique photos, exclusive takeaway dishes, including works of art from Boss Logic, as well as Dragon Brew prepared by Quincy’s Tavern for 20 minutes. Producer Jeremy Lachtman wrote about the SDCC panel in the following statement:

“I am very excited to be returning to Hall H with Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves! I’m thrilled that we can personally share the incredible and fun world of the film with the wonderful fans who make Comic Con in San Diego so special.”

News about the footage of the Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves movie, which premiered at Comic-Con in San Diego, is very promising for those who want to see the latest versions of the board game. We have almost a year of post-production under our belt, and it is likely that viewers will see at least some large-scale scenery teasing the actors and photos from the set, including battles with dragons and sailing on a simulated boat. after the copper dragon. It will also be interesting to see what plot details the first footage of Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves will provide to viewers, especially after a fake synopsis leaked last year, which was subsequently exposed by Paramount Pictures.

One of the most exciting conclusions from the first shots of the movie “Dungeons and Dragons: Honor among Thieves,” which premiered at Comic-Con in San Diego, is that the general public will not have to wait long to see the upcoming reboot. Studios usually release official versions of most of what they show on SDCC shortly after the premiere at the event, so it’s likely Paramount will release the footage by early August. It should also be noted that since the film won’t be in theaters until March 3, 2023, Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves coming to SDCC seems to indicate Paramount’s trust in the project.