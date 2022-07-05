The first detail of season 2 of “Loki” cancels the biggest twist of the Season 1 finale (why?)

New details have emerged indicating that the second season of “Loki” will cancel the biggest twist of the first season finale, but Marvel Studios has a good reason for this. Filming of the 2nd season of the show under the direction of Tom Hiddleston has begun. While Marvel Studios tend to keep quiet about the details of season 2 of “Loki,” footage and videos have emerged providing new information about what to expect when the God of Mischief returns to Disney+.

During the first season of Loki, the villain-turned-antihero met new friends, including Mobius (Owen Wilson), an agent of the Time Change Administration (TVA), with whom he developed a brotherly bond. At the end of “Loki”, it was revealed that instead, the God of Mischief was sent to an alternate iteration of the organization, personally run by a more ruthless version of Tom Who Stayed (Jonathan Majors), Kang the Conqueror, where he met another version of Mobius — the one who doesn’t know who he is. It was a clear launch pad for what’s next for the God of Mischief, and season 2 was immediately confirmed.

Loki, who came into contact with another Mobius and separated from the original one, would have forced him to cope alone with the impending catastrophe due to the fact that the multiverse was out of order. However, it looks like that won’t happen anymore, as this particular plot twist has already been changed. Judging by the new images of the second season of Loki, Loki and Mobius have reunited. Both are dressed in tuxedos and attend an official event. The photos imply that the characters have somehow reunited, which effectively cancels out the first season finale of “Loki” and its biggest plot twist. Whether this means that Loki has reunited with the original Mobius or he has fallen in love with himself with this new one, the fact is that they are working with each other again and that he no longer needs to complete this new mission alone.

Why are Loki and Mobius back together in the second season?

The cancellation of the final twist of the first season of “Loki” is inevitable, as the dynamics of Loki and Mobius were one of the best things in the series. While the God of Mischief’s relationship with Sylvia was divisive, his friendship with the TVA agent was immediately well received. It would be stupid of Marvel Studios to get rid of it completely. Now they rely on him not only because of his overall narrative, but also because of the whole movie and the Loki show. Ever since the Prince of Asgard was introduced to the MCU back in Kenneth Branagh’s Thor, he’s been mostly alone, with no permanent ally and few friends to rely on. Given that Loki and Thor (Chris Hemsworth) always find a way to work together, it’s not the same as having a constant companion and confidant, which could be Mobius. As the Prince of Asgard continues his MCU redemption arc, it would be great to see his friend TVA be with him every step of the way.

Marvel Studios has not yet announced a specific premiere date for the second season of “Loki”. At the same time, it should be released sometime next year, so the official trailer may still be ahead. However, given that filming for the show is already underway, expect the new set of content to reveal new details about what awaits the God of Mischief and his developing relationship with Mobius.