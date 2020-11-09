The first detail about the iPhone 13 camera appeared!

Although it has been quite a while since Apple introduced the iPhone 12 series, which consists of four models, the first detail about the iPhone 13 camera has emerged!

iPhone 13 will come with lower aperture

According to analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, he believes Apple can offer an even faster lens in its cameras with the iPhone 13. One of the cameras, specifically the Ultra Wide module, could have an aperture of f / 1.8. It’s worth noting that right now, the iPhone 12’s Ultra Wide camera has f / 2.4 aperture.

If we explain this feature for those who are not familiar with the aperture; it’s basically about how much light gets into your camera’s sensor. A lower aperture usually means more light. Because it gets lighter, so the f / 1.8 lens lets in more light than a lens with an f / 2.4 aperture. It also helps to take photos faster as more light is allowed in, which can help reduce things like camera shake as photos are taken faster.

Typically, lower apertures also aid the bokeh effect. However, we do not yet know how this will happen on the iPhone 13. Kuo also continues to claim that in terms of design, the iPhone 13 will remain the same as the iPhone 12. Therefore, we can say that it is useful not to expect a serious design change for now.



