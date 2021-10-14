The first design images of the OPPO A54s have been leaked!

A lot of information and leaks have been revealed about OPPO A54s so far. The latest rumors reveal the design of the device.

A lot of information has come to light about the OPPO A54s recently. At this point, we get more technical information about the smartphone with new details. This device, to be presented by OPPO, will be the next budget-friendly smartphone for Europe.

OPPO A54s technical details

According to Sudhansu Ambhore, who briefed a retailer listing, the smartphone comes with a 720×1600 pixel HD+ 6.5-inch LCD panel. In addition, it takes its power from the MediaTek Helio G35 processor. The chipset includes the IMG PowerVR GE8320 graphics processing unit. The processor, which offers a clock speed of 2.3 Ghz, is in the device with its 8-core structure.

Offering 4GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, OPPO A54s comes with a triple camera setup. Here, too, it includes a 50 Megapixel main camera, a 2 Megapixel macro lens and a 2 Megapixel depth sensor. On the front, there is an 8 Megapixel selfie camera.

The device supports dual SIM, 4G, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GNSS, 3.5mm headphone jack and USB Type-C port. In addition, features such as fingerprint sensor, MicroSD card slot, proximity sensor, accelerometer and compass mounted on the side of the smartphone welcome the users.

Powered by the Android 10 operating system, the device comes with the ColorOS 7.x interface version. Offering 5,000 mAh in terms of battery capacity, the smartphone is offered to users with an adapter with 10W charging support. In addition, OPPO A54s is launched in two different color options, Pearl Blue and Crystal Black. As for the price, it is expected that the smartphone will be available in Europe for 219 Euros.

Display: HD+, 6.5 inches, 720×1600 pixels, 270 PPI, LCD screen

Processor: MediaTek Helio G35

Front camera: 8 Megapixels

Rear camera: 50 Megapixels + 2 Megapixels + 2 Megapixels

Battery: 5,000 mAh (10W charging)

RAM: 4GB

Storage: 128GB

What do you guys think about OPPO A54s? Don’t forget to mention your ideas in the comments section!