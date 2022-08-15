The first demonstration of Disney and Marvel games will take place in September

Next month, the first ever Disney and Marvel Games Showcase will debut, which will feature announcements of new video games from companies such as Star Wars, Pixar, Marvel and others.

The digital demo will debut during the D23 Expo on September 9 and has already promised further updates on Marvel’s Midnight Suns, Amy Hennig’s Marvel ensemble game from Skydance New Media, LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga and Disney Dreamlight Valley.

According to Disney, Marvel Games, Lucasfilm Games and 20th Century Games will be present to varying degrees during the demo, presenting “announcements, announcements and trailers for new and upcoming games.”

The presentation of the Disney and Marvel Games Showcase will be broadcast simultaneously online, which means that even those who are not present at the D23 Expo will be able to watch it. It will be available on YouTube and on the social networks of the exhibition along with the main Disney and Marvel channels at 13:00 Pacific Time / 16:00 Eastern time / 9:00 UK time (and at 6:00 September 10 Eastern Time).

Given that this is the first demonstration of games from Disney and Marvel, it’s unclear exactly what level of announcements will be made during the event, but there are plenty of Marvel and Star Wars games in development to choose from.

“Spider-Man 2” from Insomniac Games was announced last September, and since then relatively little has been said about it, despite the expected release year in 2023. A Wolverine game is also in development at Insomniac, and a digital card game called Marvel Snap is currently in beta testing. and waiting for the official announcement of the release date.

As for Star Wars, we know that Star Wars: Hunters, an Overwatch-style multiplayer game from Zynga, was recently moved to 2023. therefore, the Respawn developer can show a little more during this demo.

Amy Hennig is also working on a Star Wars game and others, including an open—world game from Ubisoft, a first-person shooter from Respawn, a remake of Knights of the Old Republic and Star Wars Eclipse – a story game with a branching path – are also all in development.

