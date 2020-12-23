The First Covid-19 Case Occurred in Italy, Not China

China and Italy initiated separate investigations on where the first Covid-19 case was seen. As a result of the researches, it was determined that the first Covid-19 case was not seen in Wuhan, China, but in Italy.

Since the beginning of the Covid-19 epidemic, research continues on where the virus first started to spread. It was stated that the virus was first seen in an animal market in Wuhan, China, and people who ate wild animals such as bats were infected with this virus.

However, a study conducted in Italy explains that the virus first started to appear in Europe, not in China. According to the research, the first SARS-CoV-2 case was detected in Italy well before November 2019.

Covid-19 did not spread from the animal market in Wuhan

The biggest culprit of the Covid-19 virus, which affected the whole world, was shown as an animal market in Wuhan, China. However, almost a year after the first case was announced, it was understood that the epidemic did not come out of this animal market.

Chinese scientists have launched an investigation on blood samples of Covid-19 cases seen in November and December of 2019. It was understood that 13 out of 41 people with Covid-19 detected in Wuhan did not even pass near the animal market. It turned out that the Covid-19 cases seen in Europe occurred much earlier than the first case detected in Wuhan.

The first case was seen in Italy on October 27, 2019

Italy had notified the World Health Organization that the first Covid-19 case in the country was seen on February 19, 2020. The Rome Department of Environment and Health started collecting blood samples from patients who had Covid-19 in the Lombardy region, where the first cases began to appear. As a result of the investigations, it was revealed that 23 people caught the Covid-19 disease on October 27, 2019.

The first case seen in China appeared on 17 November 2019. These results show that Covid-19 has started to spread not only from China but also from Europe.



