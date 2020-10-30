The first country where the Covid-19 outbreak will end

It was stated that Sweden could be the first country to reach the 60-70 percent immune layer required to end the new type of coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic.

Russian immunologist Vladislav Jemçugov said Sweden may be the first country to reach the 60-70 percent immunity layer needed to end the coronavirus pandemic.

Speaking to Sputnik, Jemchugov said, “I am talking about Sweden, which everyone cites as an example. A great picture: the virus has been released. To quickly reach the immune layer to stop the epidemic. that’s a good way. They decided not to slow down and move forward at full speed, as they relied on their healthcare system and had enough intensive care units, devices, oxygen and medication to save most of the seriously ill patients.

Emphasizing that the number of coronavirus cases in Sweden is high, but the mortality rate is low, the expert said, “I think Sweden will be the first country to reach the 60-70 percent immunity layer. “Since everyone will have had the disease, there will be nobody left to get sick,” he said.



