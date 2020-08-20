The first company to reach $ 2 trillion in the stock market

Life in a device. That meant the birth of the smartphone or smart phone from the hand of Apple. And although at that time no one could see it – at least no one except the genius of Steve Jobs -, 13 years later the influence of the first iPhone, the greatest ‘game-changer’ in the recent history of human beings and society in the last 20 years.

In January 2007, after announcing the launch of the iPhone for June of that same year, Apple shares were trading below $ 9. Today they are worth more than 50 times that amount.

The first company to reach $ 2 billion on the stock market

The Cupertino company debuted on the stock market on December 12, 1980 at a price of $ 22 per share. On August 2, 2018, Apple made history by becoming the first company to reach a billion dollars of capitalization, thus becoming the first in more than a decade to do so, after the Asian PetroChina managed to be the first after its debut. on the Shanghai Stock Exchange in November 2007.

But it is that these figures do not stop, they do not stop. And again this week Apple makes financial history, because the technology giant this Wednesday became the first American company to reach 2 trillion dollars in market value. A figure that to get an idea is almost twice the entire gross domestic product (GDP) of Spain.

The most valuable company in the world

Apple, which has practically doubled its market capitalization in just 2 years, is today “the most valuable listed company in the world and the second to reach a market value of two trillion dollars” (1.67 trillion euros) after Saudi state oil company Saudi Aramco, which got it after its IPO in 2019.

Apple shares have reached $ 467.77 shortly before 11 am local time on the New York Stock Exchange and marked that historical record. In this way, the shares of the firm that the longed-for Jobs took to the top accumulate a revaluation of more than 60% so far this year, by dismissing 2019 at a unit price of $ 291.64.

Benefits and iPhones

Let’s go without the modesty that the figures show: in the financial quarter from April to June 2020, Apple has obtained a net profit of 11,253 million dollars (9,503 million euros). This marks a rise of 12% compared to the same period of the previous year and constitutes, according to the experts, “the best result recorded by the multinational in its third fiscal quarter.”

Extending it to the first 9 months of the fiscal year -the first three quarters of Apple’s current fiscal year-, we see that the company has obtained a net profit of $ 44,738 million (€ 37,781 million), 7.6% more than in the same period of the previous year, while turnover increased by 7%, to $ 209,817 million (€ 177,195 million).

– iPhone sales: iPhone sales in the April-June quarter have reported to Apple $ 26,418 million (€ 22,310 million), 1.7% more than in 2019.

– Mac computer sales: Mac sales have increased by 21.6%, to $ 7,079 million (€ 5,978 million).

– iPad sales: iPad sales have grown by 31%, to $ 6,582 million (€ 5,558 million),

– Sales of Apple Watch, AirPods and other wearables and accessories: Sales of Apple wearables have totaled $ 6,450 million (€ 5,447 million), 16.7%.

– Income from Apple services: The benefits of the different services that Apple provides have grown by 14.8%, to $ 13,156 million (€ 11,110 million).



