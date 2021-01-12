The first camera phone under the screen is launched

Announced to the world in early September last year, the ZTE Axon A20, the world’s first cell phone with a camera under the display, is available for global sales, in its 8/128 GB configuration and in the colors Midnight Black and Sunrise Yellow, according to the site specialized in mobile telephony GSMArena.

Launched at a price of US $ 449, equivalent to R $ 2.5 thousand, and sold directly on the ZTE website for shipping in three days, the Zaxon A20 5G model arrives with a Snapdragon 765G processor, with two RAM options: 6 or 8 GB. The screen is a 6.92-inch OLED with a fingerprint sensor on the display itself.

The Zaxon A20 has 5G connectivity, a 4,220 mAh battery and a 32 MP “invisible” selfie camera. The rear camera set features a 64 MP MP primary sensor, an 8 MP ultra-wide lens with a 2MP depth and macro sensors. Two storage options are available, 128 GB and 256 GB. You can also get support for a microSD card slot to get more space.