The first Batman trailer shows us the darkest Batman

The DC Fandome left us the first trailer for the new movie of the bat, with Robert Pattinson, where there will be an unknown version of the hero of Gotham.

He was in charge of closing the first part of the DC Fandome … and with good reason. The new movie of our favorite bat, The Batman, has been shown to the world for the first time during the event and it has done so by vindicating its desire to mark a before and after for the character, as did the adaptation of Joaquín’s Joker Phoenix and Todd Phillips. Directed by Matt Reeves and starring Robert Pattinson, The Batman chronicles a series of strange murders that have begun to occur in Gotham and follows the Batman figure during the investigation. Inspired by Taxi Driver, Chinatown and The French Connection, in the film we will meet the most violent, dark and vengeful Batman. He is a hero who is just beginning, he is little more than a vigilante and he makes very dangerous and very human mistakes by letting himself be carried away by his passions. According to its director, it is considered the first of several films that analyze and delve into the traumas and ghosts that underlie the hero of Gotham.

The release date of The Batman is scheduled for October 1, 2021, although we will see if it is not delayed after the dance of dates caused by the coronavirus. The film has a truly luxurious cast in which we have Zoë Kravitz as Catwoman, Andy Serkis as Alfred, Colin Farrell as The Penguin, Paul Dano as Riddler, Jeffrey Wright as James Gordon and John Turturro as Carmine Falcone. Matt Reeves has assured in DC Fandome that such casting has allowed him to explore the characters in unique and novel ways, and thanks to this we will meet a Selina who “is not yet Catwoman”; an Oz that is far from being “the kingpin he will become” and an Enigma that will be “like none we’ve seen before.”

All the DC movies on the DC Fandome

Still being the highlight, The Batman has not been the only DC film with which we have dropped the slob during the broadcast of the DC Fandome. We have also had a new trailer for Wonder Woman 84, in which we have been able to see the first fight between Wonder Woman and Cheetah, as well as a first look at Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson as Black Adam in the new film based on the mythical supervillain of DC. But the thing has not stopped there because James Gunn, director of Guardians of the Galaxy, has shown a video “behind the scenes” of the reboot of Suicide Squad, a film that pretends to make as if the prequel had not existed and that promises to be “Like no other superhero movie.” But above all, if there is one thing that can compete in hype with The Batman, it is the first trailer for Zack Snyder’s Justice League. The director’s cut of The Justice League will come in a mini-series format, consisting of four one-hour chapters. It will be a revision of the original 2017 film that has a totally different visual appearance from that one and includes new characters, villains, sequences and fights.



