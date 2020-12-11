The First Asian-American Christmas Movie

Actress Jacky Lai, participated in an interview due to her participation in A Sugar & Spice Holiday, the first American Christmas film interpreted entirely by a cast of Asian origin.

Ella jacky Lai she highlighted that she in the past had accused the Hollywood industry of being racist, but in her opinion she has changed a lot and she is proud to be part of that change.

“It’s an honor to be a part of the change. We heard it and I saw it,” she said Lai, referring to Constance Wu’s performance in 2018’s ‘Crazy Rich Asians’, which had a totally Asian cast.

“I still don’t think I’ve gotten over the fact that I’m part of this movie (A Sugar & Spice Holiday), it hasn’t come out yet and I think excitedly, is this really happening? The most important part is that I’m showing that the industry is changing and now I am part of it. ”

In the film A Sugar & Spice Holiday, Lai plays the character of Suzie, a young architect who is told to return to her home in Maine, where her Chinese-American parents Pete (Tzi Ma) and Mimi (Lillian Lim) They run their bakery business.

Suzie, who is still dealing with her grief for her recently deceased grandmother of hers, feels compelled to continue her grandmother’s family tradition with a legendary bakery.

Suzie also intends to enter a bakers’ contest in town with the help of her old friend Billy (Tony Giroux), who gradually turns into something else.



