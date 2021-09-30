The First Android Phone Turned 13! What Were Its Features?

Bringing a breath of fresh air to the smartphone industry, Android debuted with HTC Dream. So what were the features of this phone?

In today’s smartphone market, almost no manufacturer develops its own operating system, except for Apple and Huawei. Instead of the expense and burden of improving the experience, manufacturers are using Android powered by Google and a huge community. In fact, the debut of Android, which now even comes to the in-vehicle systems of cars, was with the HTC Dream. We remembered the features of this legendary phone.

HTC Dream, the first Android phone

Also known as T-Mobile G1, this device is the pioneer of an operating system that will change the world. HTC Dream, which has only 256MB of storage, was able to fit Android system files, which take up gigabytes of space on our phones today, into this 256MB storage. Compared to today’s Android, we can’t find any similarity, except perhaps both show the time.

We’re talking about 2008 and HTC was a giant at that time. As a matter of fact, T-Mobile went to HTC to manufacture this phone. Although the features of the resulting phone are not fully known, we know a few details.

Screen: 3.2 inch 320×480 TFT

Processor: Qualcomm MSM7201A

Graphics unit: Adreno 130 0.52GHz

RAM: 192MB

Storage: 256MB (upgradeable via SD Card)

Connectivity: 3G, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 2.0; Mini USB port (not Micro!)

Thickness: 17.1mm

Weight: 158 grams

Operating system: Android 1.0

Android was intimidated by Apple, as it was open source and supported by the giants of that time. Steve Jobs also said a few words before he died for this open source software, which is a competitor of the iOS operating system. Although he promised to “destroy Android” in 2011, he never worked on that promise.

Received as many updates as a Pixel

One of the issues that Android is most criticized for is that manufacturers release few updates for their phones. Pixel phones have never faced this criticism because they belong to Google. HTC Dream also received quite a few updates, just like a Pixel. The last update released for the device was Android 1.6 Donut. As it is now, Android versions did not jump to the next generation from year to year, but progressed from the next step of the current version.

The number of sales of HTC Dream was announced as 1 million. Although these phones had good success in their own right, the phone that really upgraded Android would be the Motorola Droid. This phone had spread Android, selling 250,000 in its first week, then what happened when the Samsung Galaxy S came out with Android.