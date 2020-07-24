The first and last move of 60% of Spaniards

The mobile has gone from being a secondary accessory to basically the daily reality of many people. The smartphone has become an extension of ourselves. And good proof of this is that in this country, more than 17 million Spaniards recognize that the first and last thing they do every day is to look at their mobile phones, that is, 60% of the population between 18 and 65 years old.

These data are derived from the VI Edition of the Study on Mobile Addiction prepared by Rastreator, which analyzes the behavior of Spaniards when faced with mobile phones.

Average hours of use increases

This analysis reveals that Spaniards use the smartphone more and more, an average of 4 hours and 10 minutes a day, 1 hour more than two years ago, and 22% say they are stuck to their phone for more than 5 hours a day. In addition, 6 out of 10 recognize that the first and last thing they do every day is to look at their mobile phone – a figure 10 points above that registered two years ago -, and 10.8% admit that there could not be a single hour without looking at your device.

Do you consider yourself addicted?

These figures have as a consequence that, currently, more than 7.1 million Spaniards consider themselves addicted to mobile phones (about 25% of the population between 18 and 65 years old), almost 4% less than last year, which It is a sample of how although daily use increases, the perception of addiction decreases, increasingly normalizing this habit.

Even so, this high dependence on the Smartphone is an issue that worries many Spaniards, so much so that 30% affirm that they would like to reduce the use they make of the mobile but do not know how 50% are concerned about the intensive use made by their family and friends.

More networks, fewer calls

Almost something that many people do not use, the call, the only and main purpose when mobile telephony was born, has been displaced for years. The most widespread use of a smartphone is to consult social networks (22.1%), ahead of other more traditional aspects such as making phone calls (15.8%) or email management (12.7%) .

These figures show that in our country “there is an increasing dependence on mobile devices that, in some cases, can lead to serious problems such as addiction.”

Regarding which are the social networks in which more time is invested:

WhatsApp (83.7%)

Facebook (60%)

Instagram (45.7%)

YouTube (44%)

Twitter (25.6%)

Spotify (14.3%)

Snapchat (3.1%)

TikTok (1.9%)



