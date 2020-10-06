The first action-packed trailer of The 355 has been released

The first trailer for the agent movie The 355, which is scheduled to be released on January 15, 2021, has arrived. The film, which will show a team of agents consisting of women from different countries fight against a common enemy, seems to be able to impress action lovers.

Moviegoers will probably meet a new spy movie in early 2021. This action-packed movie called “The 355” tells the story of an agent team formed by actor Jessica Chastain, who managed to attract attention in the films he appeared in. However, there are such popular names in this agent team that you will be excited as soon as you hear about the cast.

Other members of the team, led by Jessica Chastain, are Lupita Nyong’o, Penelope Cruz, Diane Kruger and Fan Bingbing. We will also see actors like Sebastian Stan and Edgar Ramirez in this movie. Now the first trailer of this movie, which is very limited, has been released. The published trailer reveals that The 355 will contain action-packed scenes.

You may have noticed the name of the spy movie The 355. This name was not chosen randomly. During the events of the American Revolution in the 1700s, the code name of America’s first female spy was 355. The name of the movie comes from that female spy whose real identity is unknown. In the film, we will see agents, each from a different country, fighting against a common enemy.

Simon Kinberg sits in the director’s chair of The 355. Chastain and Kinberg, who exchanged ideas during the filming of Dark Phoenix, the last X-Men movie, created The 355. According to the statements made by the team, the movie, which will be released on January 15, 2021, seems to be able to attract the attention of moviegoers.

Here is the first trailer of The 355



