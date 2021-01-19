The first 14 Samsung phones to receive Android 11

A list published on the internet revealed which may be the first Samsung phones to be covered with the OneUI 3.1 based on Android 11. The interface will be present in the Galaxy S21 line, but should arrive for more smartphones soon.
According to the leak, the update will be released primarily for the brand’s top-of-the-line smartphones, as expected. The list includes models from the S, Note and also Z series, which includes Samsung folding.
Cell phones that should receive One UI 3.1 with Android 11
Galaxy Note 20
Galaxy Note 20 Ultra
Galaxy Z Fold 2
Galaxy Z Flip
Galaxy S20 FE
Galaxy S20
Galaxy S20 +
Galaxy S20 Ultra
Galaxy Fold
Galaxy Note 10
Galaxy-S10 +
Galaxy S10
Galaxy S10e
Galaxy Note 10 Lite
Although the leak lists 14 phones, we still have no details on when the update will arrive for any of the devices. Samsung usually makes betas and releases updates in a pulverized way.