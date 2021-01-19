The first 14 Samsung phones to receive Android 11

A list published on the internet revealed which may be the first Samsung phones to be covered with the OneUI 3.1 based on Android 11. The interface will be present in the Galaxy S21 line, but should arrive for more smartphones soon.

According to the leak, the update will be released primarily for the brand’s top-of-the-line smartphones, as expected. The list includes models from the S, Note and also Z series, which includes Samsung folding.

Cell phones that should receive One UI 3.1 with Android 11

Galaxy Note 20

Galaxy Note 20 Ultra

Galaxy Z Fold 2

Galaxy Z Flip

Galaxy S20 FE

Galaxy S20

Galaxy S20 +

Galaxy S20 Ultra

Galaxy Fold

Galaxy Note 10

Galaxy-S10 +

Galaxy S10

Galaxy S10e

Galaxy Note 10 Lite

Although the leak lists 14 phones, we still have no details on when the update will arrive for any of the devices. Samsung usually makes betas and releases updates in a pulverized way.