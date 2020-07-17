The first 12K video cameras arrives

After four years of development, Blackmagic presents the new Ursa Mini Pro 12K. The first professional video camera capable of recording in native 12K resolution. 12,288 x 6,480 pixels. A total of 79.6 million pixels. An impressive detail that at the moment few screens will be able to take advantage of. And is that 8K televisions are still starting, but the world of cinema is already preparing for the next generation.

Blackmagic Design, based in Melbourne, is one of the most recognized and experienced video camera manufacturers. For their new Ursa Mini Pro 12K, the third generation in the range, they have developed a new 80-megapixel sensor with 14 stops of dynamic range and a native ISO of 800.

The Blackmagic Ursa Mini Pro 12K is capable of recording in 12K resolution at 60fps, as well as 8K at 110fps and 4K at 220fps. Having the ability to achieve this resolution will allow filmmakers to capture scenes in maximum detail, giving them greater flexibility in editing content. And it is that the Ursa Mini Pro 12K allows you to capture in RAW in 12K to be able to edit it directly.

The new Super 35 sensor has the same number of red, green and blue pixels to obtain images in different resolutions. In addition to its impressive sensor, the camera offers interchangeable lenses, double slot for UHS-II SD cards with up to 900 MB / s and optimization for Metal, CUDA and Open CL.



