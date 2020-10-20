The Fire Emblem Awakening art book will arrive in Spain

Norma Editorial confirms the distribution in Spain of this full-color volume, an official product designed for Fire Emblem fans.

Norma Editorial has confirmed that one of its novelties for this month of November is the official art book for Fire Emblem: Awakening, based on the popular original Nintendo 3DS video game published in 2013; one of the triggers for the current success of this long-standing license in the West.

According to the publisher in its catalog of releases for November, The Art of Fire Emblem: Awakening will arrive on November 13 and is based on the original official book already published in Japan and Anglo-Saxon lands; in fact, it will respect the format and content: it is the same that was marketed years ago in other territories.

It is a single volume in a hardcover, hardcover format, with 216 pp in full color and dimensions of 22.86 x 30.48 cm. A product designed for lovers of this story. Inside all the aspects of one of the most successful titles in the series are collected, with color illustrations; original sketches of all the characters in the saga; a popularity ranking of the protagonists; designs of all the weapons and a recreation of animated stories with some dialogue taken directly from the video game.

The price of the set will be 39.95 euros. We can begin to see it in physical stores and web portals of small and large bookstores as of November 13.

Fire Emblem: Awakening, one of the saga’s biggest hits

The importance of Fire Emblem: Awakening in the saga is transcendent for the intellectual property of Intelligent Systems. Despite being a critical and sales success in Japan, it never really got off the ground in the rest of the world; in fact, after Fire Emblem: New Mystery of the Emblem – Heroes of Light and Shadow for Nintendo DS in 2010, this Awakening was interpreted as an ordeal for the series: it could have been the end.

But sales responded and it became the most successful so far with 2.31 million copies sold, according to data from Nintendo itself. Later, in 2015 (2016 in Spain), the particular Fire Emblem Fates also came to 3DS, which divided its history into three complete games and added a total of 3 million copies. Then we had the Fire Emblem Echoes: Shadows of Valentia remake and finally, in 2019 we got Fire Emblem: Three Houses for Nintendo Switch; for some the best of the saga. Until the last data provided by Nintendo, it added more than 2.87 million copies. The future of Fire Emblem on Nintendo Switch is still unknown.



