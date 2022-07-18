The finale of the third season of “Boys” undermines the strongest theme

The explosive conclusion of the third season of “Boys” actually undermines one of the most important themes of the series’ narrative. “Boys” tells the story of superheroes, which, in fact, is an inversion of most modern examples of this genre: heroes, generally speaking, are bad guys. The fact that the incredible abilities of Supers often lead to corruption and complete disregard for most of human life is one of the main aspects of the Boys’ world, and this is what has driven the show’s narrative from the very beginning.

Season 3 further explores the idea of forces as a corrupting force: Both Butcher and Huey gained strength through the use of the V-24. The third season of “Boys” also featured a Boy Soldier (Jensen Ackles) and explored the origins of the existing Supes Homelander and Black Noir. It also gave Queen Maeve a more heroic twist in which she embraces her morals and teams up with the Boys to stop Homelander. At the same time, the “Boys” have created many opportunities for the development of their central theme of power and the ultimate consequences of corruption resulting from it.

However, the finale of the third season of “Boys” didn’t really reveal the most important themes of the show, but instead slightly undermined them. By forcing Maeve to seemingly make an extreme sacrifice to save the Boys (and Homelander), she almost became the first main character to really pay the price for her heroic deeds. The revelation that she survived actually fails Queen Maeve’s ending in “Boys,” making her unexpectedly happy. This, combined with the survival of the Homelander, the Soldier and all the Boys in the Season 3 finale, cannot lead to any long-term consequences for any character.

Season 3 for Boys Still Hasn’t Fulfilled the show’s Biggest Promise

Maeve’s ending is the most obvious example of this: she cannot survive and is free to live without strength in solitude with Elena. Despite knowing her limitations and deciding to sacrifice herself, she manages to avoid any consequences. Since Maeve may have earned her happy ending, she may not be as great an example as the sandy loam soldier boy and the homelander. The Boy Soldier’s crusade for revenge (regardless of collateral damage) just ended with his capture, which means he’s frozen again and learning nothing in his season 3 arc. Although the Boys may never redeem Homelander, in the season 3 finale, he again escapes the consequences of his actions by defeating his son Ryan and continuing to gather a public contingent of followers supporting his cruelty.

Huey and Butcher’s use of the V-24 may not have been without consequences, but in the finale, the scale of the story was not revealed. The butcher is told that he has only a few months left to live due to drug abuse, but the Boys have already teased how his powers can become permanent. An even more obvious failure of the idea of consequences is Huey’s story. Even though he used the V-24 several times, since Huey didn’t use his abilities in the season finale of The Boys, it looks like he was left virtually unscathed. Although the consequences of his abilities can be studied in the future, they did not do this in the third season.

Ultimately, offering each character something better than the worst-case scenario, the finale of the third season of “Boys” does not lead to any long-term consequences of their actions. This undermines the central premise of the show, as the whole purpose of the Boys is to hold Supes accountable. Not only did it fail to achieve this in the 3rd season of “The Boys”, he actually actively gives several characters happy endings, which very much does not correspond to the tone and intent of the history of the series.