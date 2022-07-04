The finale of Obi-Wan Kenobi finally proved that “Star Wars” CAN be filmed in a cameo

Warning: Contains SPOILERS for Obi-Wan Kenobi.

After several questionable character appearances in several Star Wars projects, Obi-Wan Kenobi finally showed the franchise how to successfully use cameos. With such a wealth of additional material and a long list of characters, it’s not surprising that familiar faces constantly appear throughout the series. However, Star Wars has been sharply criticized for relying too much on nostalgia instead of organically incorporating outdated characters to create a compelling story. As Obi-Wan Kenobi proved, showing off popular characters isn’t necessarily a bad thing if you do it right.

Although the focus of Obi-Wan Kenobi’s finale was the decisive duel between the titled Jedi Knight and Darth Vader, “Chapter VI” was filled with enough Easter eggs and shocking images to excite any Star Wars fan. This battle gave viewers the opportunity to see Hayden Christensen for the first time under the iconic helmet after the end of Revenge of the Sith 17 years earlier. But while Obi-Wan and Vader’s emotional battle was the main topic of conversation, it wasn’t the only headline. Cameos by characters such as Ian McDiarmid as Emperor Palpatine and Liam Neeson as Qui-Gon Jinn — in his first appearance in Star Wars after The Hidden Menace —provided this episode with great emotional resonance for viewers, as well as a spectacle.

While the return of McDiarmid and Neeson alone would have been enough to cause excitement among fans, what really helped Obi-Wan Kenobi’s finale stand out was the way he used these cameo appearances. In both cases, the return of iconic characters was not just about meeting the demands of the audience, but rather promoting the overall narrative. The returns helped answer some important questions and better connect the events of Obi-Wan Kenobi with the original Star Wars trilogy. By continuing to use this approach, Star Wars can ensure that any future cameos won’t be justifiably accused of paying fans lip service without offering anything more substantial beneath the surface.

Although the return of the legendary Darth Sidious performed by Ian McDiarmid was extremely exciting, it was the circumstances of his appearance that made him so successful. In his brief conversation with Darth Vader, the Emperor helped explain why Vader ignored Obi-Wan after their epic rematch. In his conversation with Vader, the Emperor projects a mask of concern for his “friend” and student, hiding his real fear that Anakin’s attachments and emotions will actually lure him back to the light. By asking him to prove his loyalty and disinterest in his old master, the Emperor deliberately tricks Anakin into plunging into darkness, away from the emotional connection that could be his salvation. It also helps explain why Vader didn’t seek revenge in the run-up to Episode IV, as he was proving his loyalty to Palpatine. As a result, McDiarmid’s cameo role adds an extra layer to Vader’s character, filling the gap in the narrative between Obi-Wan Kenobi and “New Hope”, making it important and enjoyable.

Similarly, the appearance of Liam Neeson’s Qui-Gon Jinn is an important piece of the puzzle behind Obi-Wan’s later appearances in the original trilogy. Thanks to Obi-Wan Kenobi, Qui-Gon is now chronologically the first Force ghost to appear on screen in a major Star Wars facility. This is consistent with Yoda’s words at the end of Episode III about the training he underwent for Obi-Wan during his exile on Tatooine, and shows exactly how he was able to find out the secret. Like all successful cameos, seeing Liam Neeson in one of his most popular roles was exciting. Nevertheless, the connection with the ghosts of the Force and how Alec Guinness’ Obi-Wan was able to return after his possible death at the hands of Darth Vader makes this moment an integral part of the entire history of Star Wars, as well as exciting in itself.

One of the biggest criticisms of the sequel and subsequent Star Wars spin-offs was the inclusion of a cameo for the sake of a cameo. Characters like Cad Bane, who are incredibly popular with fans, appeared fleetingly, apparently in order to tick off, rather than make any significant contribution to the story. However, in Obi-Wan Kenobi, Star Wars combines audience appeal and the importance of storytelling. This is an approach that the franchise should continue.