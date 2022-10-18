The Finale of Netflix’s “The Watcher” Provoked a Strong Reaction on Twitter: “The worst finale I’ve ever seen”

Spoilers below for the new Netflix thriller “The Watcher,” so be careful if you haven’t watched yet!

Anyone who has tried to fully enjoy any Ryan Murphy project knows well that a talented director and horror fan can make truly incomprehensible decisions from time to time, as every season of “American Horror Story” and its anthologized by-product proves. His newest tension episode, Netflix’s “The Watcher,” pretty much bucked that trend, with a tense seven-episode season full of weird moments and a top-notch cast list. But the psychological thriller about a home invasion managed to ignite a lot of anger among viewers thanks to Murphy’s decision to end the series based on real events in the same way as in the case of a real case. The fact that it was never actually wrapped.

The finale titled “Ghosts” offered a lot of Ryan Murphy-style twists for Bobby Cannavale and Dean Naomi Watts and Nora Brannock as they tried to get rid of the house on 657 Boulevard. Or at least one of them had such intentions, as it turned out that Dean followed his obsession and plunged into mysterious knowledge of the house for the new owner, and suspicious Nora was acutely aware of his journey further down the spiral. And, in the end, after Theodora’s falsified confession on her deathbed and the full meeting of the Historical Heritage Preservation Society, The Observer left the audience with a message that the mystery of New Jersey 2014, on which the series is based, remains unsolved.

As it turned out, Twitter users are silent when they share their frank opinion about the ending of the “Observer”. This viewer was not alone with the idea that others shared when thinking about watching the show, saying:

The ending of the watcher might be hands down the worst ending to any piece of cinema I’ve ever had to see. All the directions they could’ve went and THAT is how they end it? Utterly horrible — everywhere and nowhere (@UNKNOWNENTlTY) October 14, 2022

Looking for something more hyperbolic and asking questions? There are 100% reactions on social media that follow this example, for example:

Are you telling me I just wasted 7 hours of my life to NOT find out who the watcher is?????? — Allyiah✨ (@AllyiahsFace) October 16, 2022

Such opinions have indeed provoked some opposing arguments from others, in particular that the unresolved conclusion of the Netflix series corresponds to real events. But these ideas were often quickly refuted by counterarguments that Ryan Murphy and his creative team brought a lot of inexplicable elements that were not directly taken from real life. In some cases, it is more obvious that viewers were much more worried about the abundance of unfinished plots and distractions than about the lack of justice in a suburban city.

The words “waste” and “waste” are quite common in people’s reactions to the seven-episode season, as it was in the post below:

Are you telling me I just wasted 7 hours of my life to NOT find out who the watcher is?????? — Allyiah✨ (@AllyiahsFace) October 16, 2022

While the viewer below did use the phrase “waste of time,” they acknowledged the fact that the show managed to pull off some terrifying moments before its infuriating denouement.

The Watcher on Netflix…dont even watch that shit im pissed TOTAL WASTE OF TIME had me all into the show for 7 episodes and the ending is complete and total bs! You had me terrified for hours…couldnt go to sleep and that ending make me angry! so dumb WASTE OF TIME — Carla Wilmaris (@CarlaWilmaris) October 14, 2022

Others shared similar views, condemning the fact that their good-natured expectations for most of the season were turned upside down due to the complete lack of closure.

The Watcher had so many good twists that made you look into every detail in every scene about every character… All for it’s ending to be that mid pic.twitter.com/0NiWJDAZjb — D͎y͎l͎a͎n͎ (@DDogSB) October 16, 2022

Just so that a completely opposite point of view is recognized here, let’s summarize on our own mysterious closure with a flaming rating that does not stand up to the rules of mathematics.

The Watcher on Netflix is a solid 11/10. — . (@JustZayy) October 16, 2022

Personally, I’m fine without revealing the Observer’s true identity, as part of the purpose of the show is to wallow endlessly in the unstable paranoia of a small town. For the most part, it was pitted against some of the best crime shows. However, I disagree with Dean’s exit from Stockholm Syndrome at the end, which for me was not fully deserved, unless he was to be seen as a completely unreliable protagonist whose mental problems were getting worse behind the scenes. Anyway, I’m still going to draw my curtains for the foreseeable future.

The Watcher is available to stream in its entirety with a Netflix subscription, where you can also watch a host of other great streaming TV shows. And go to our TV premiere schedule for 2022 to find out what other new and returning series are coming soon.