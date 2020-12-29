the finale is closer to Jimmy and Kim’s tragic moment

Better Call Saul showrunner Peter Gould pours out the possibility of a tragic fate for beloved on-screen couple Jimmy McGill and Kim Wexler. With 5 seasons, AMC’s Better Call Saul is a prequel to the American crime drama Breaking Bad.

The highly anticipated season 6 of Better Call Saul prompted compelling predictions from fans about what’s to come for the characters.

The hero versus villain complex of Saul Goodman (Bob Odenkirk) and the iconic Kim Wexler (Rhea Seehorn) have taken audiences on a wild ride of car accidents caused by exhaustion, an unexpected marriage, and returns to “slippery” ways. Jimmy’s, including striking appearances in Breaking Bad characters like Hank Schrader (Dean Norris) and Lydia Rodarte-Quayle (Laura Fraser).

Better Call Saul season 5 left many fans with questions, one of which concerns Kim Wexler’s unexpected plot twist. Peter Gould shook up these questions even more by revealing that Kim and Saul’s futures could be headed toward disappearance.

“We have a lot of ideas about where Jimmy and Kim are going. There are some ideas that I’m really excited about, but there’s also a lot of sadness about where it’s all going to end.”

In the last season aired, Better Call Saul switched from its central focus on the metamorphosis of Jimmy McGill to drug trafficking legal expert Saul Goodman.

“This year, he saw what was at stake. He sees that it is life or death, and this choice led him to be what he is today. Now the mystery is who Kim is by his side.”

Better Call Saul has taken shocking plot twists. Of course, with Kim Wexler not appearing on Breaking Bad, it was always known that Saul and Kim would eventually break up.

However, with the new knowledge that there is much sadness that goes along with this parting, there are so many plausible outcomes on the horizon.

Production on Better Call Saul season 6 is expected to release sometime in 2021, which means it will be a while before we know the fate of the star-crossed lovers.



