The final situation on the chart after the drop

Bitcoin price has experienced another significant drop today. Crypto money touched the level of 40 thousand dollars yesterday, but since that level it has decreased to 34 thousand 380 dollars and is trading at 35 thousand 140 dollars at 21.50.

What does technical analysis show in Bitcoin?

Before reaching the Harmonic BAT Pattern level in the analysis we made yesterday, sales pressure came from the ARZ region. Perfect AB = CD region was formed, as a new impulsive motion occurred in the medium term. If the uptrend starts again, selling pressure may come from this region (42052 – 43620), which we mentioned as red. As we mentioned in yesterday’s analysis, if the price movement is completed and the turquoise neckline is broken within the OBO formation formation, a downtrend will start in the medium and long term. As long as the 30500 level is broken on the daily chart and the candle is closed below, the uptrend continues in the medium term.