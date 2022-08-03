The final of Pokemon GO Fest 2022 will include a meeting with a mythical Pokemon

It’s been another big summer season for Pokemon GO, the hugely popular mobile adventure game from Niantic. While the COVID-19 pandemic forced Niantic to adjust Pokemon GO to ensure the safety of trainers during the study, the game has since returned to normal over the past year, and restrictions have begun to ease. Unfortunately, some of the players were not happy with these changes, as many changes that were convenient for the players were returned to their pre-tandem style.

One of the main parts of Pokemon GO that was postponed due to the pandemic was the GO Fest events, these mass gatherings and celebrations for the community in different cities. However, this year Niantic finally brought back a personal event, dividing it into 3 different locations: from Berlin to Seattle and finally Sapporo. Offering unique features and special research, these events also introduced Ultra Beasts to a mobile game for the first time, including Buzzwole, Xurkitree and others.

link: Pokemon GO Players Call for New Egg Feature

During the last live broadcast of Pokemon Presents, Pokemon GO also had several announcements for fans. While Sapporo GO Fest is taking place next weekend, the message talked about what fans can expect from the Finale event, which will take place on August 27 from 10:00 to 18:00 local time. All four Ultra Beasts, Nihilego, Buzzwole, Pheromosa and Xurkitree will gather at the global FInale event, which can be attended by all trainers from around the world.

During the finale, players will also encounter Pokemon that are not usually seen in the wild, as well as help the GO Ultra Recon Squad character Ri with the Ultra Monster and find out what happened to Professor Willow. Special studies will also be available, and those who manage to complete them will encounter the mythical Heavenly Form of Shamin. Originally introduced in Generation 4, Sheimin’s Celestial Form is a dual Flying and Grass-type form that looks a bit more imposing than her traditional hedgehog-like grass form.

Along with the GO Fest finale, August promises to be a busy month for Pokemon GO players, as Niantic recently unveiled a schedule of events, including which legendary items and mega-raids will be available. In August, players can fight with players such as Palkia, Genesekta, and then with legendary swords and shields, Zacian and Zamazenta. In addition, Pokemon GO will have time-limited events, including one called Bug Out, which, as expected, will feature only Pokemon insects that can be caught for a limited time.

Pokemon GO is available on Android and iOS.