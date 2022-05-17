The final episodes of Legacy will include Surprises: Everything You Need to Know about the End of the Vampire Diaries universe

Immortality is for vampires, not for TV shows. The CW announced the cancellation of “Legacy” earlier this month, and the series’ June finale will end the “Vampire Diaries” universe after nearly 13 years.

“There’s a red wedding on WBTV/CW today,” executive producer Julie Plec tweeted on May 12 after “Legacy” was among more than half a dozen shows canceled on the CW.

A day later, Plec thanked the fans, actors and crew—and teased a little about what would happen next. She confirmed that the writers had been warned about a possible cancellation, so the season 4 finale of “Legacy” was written as the series finale.

“Mark Pedowitz and his team at the CW had the class and grace to warn the show that they might not survive even if the CW wanted them,” Plec shared on Twitter on May 14. “Because of this, the season finales of both shows were carefully crafted to also work as series finales.”

Plec helped create the Vampire Diaries universe in 2009 when she and Kevin Williamson adapted L.J. Smith’s novels for television. The show, starring Nina Dobrev, Paul Wesley and Ian Somerhalder as Elena, Stefan and Damon respectively, quickly deviated from the source material and created a whole new world for the small screen, which first focused on vampires and then introduced witches, werewolves and even gods.

The flagship vampire drama ended in 2017 after eight seasons, and “Primordial,” its first spin-off, ended in 2018 after five seasons. The premiere of “Legacy” took place the following fall, combining characters and stories from “The Vampire Diaries” and “Primordial”. Hope (Danielle Rose Russell), the daughter of the Primordial vampire Klaus (Joseph Morgan, star of “Primordial”), attends the Salvatore School, an educational institution for magical creatures created by Caroline (Candice King) and Alaric in the finale of the series “The Vampire Diaries”. (Matt Davis).

Hope has come to her senses as the only living tribrid (it’s a hybrid of a vampire, a witch and a werewolf) and is trying to make sure she can be a hero despite her father’s dark history. While her father had a family, Hope can rely on her classmates. The super team, led by Tribrid and Alaric, includes Lizzie (Jenny Boyd), EMJI (Quincy Faus), Landon (Aria Shahgasemi), Caleb (Chris Lee), Cleo (Orono Okoji), Ethan (Leo Howard), Finch (Courtney Bandeco) and Jed (Ben Levine).

Heritage likes to give fans of DV “Easter eggs”, whether it’s showing Lizzie driving Damon’s old car or brief references to characters like Elena, who now works as a doctor. Expect even more funny moments in the final episodes of the spin-off.

“I can speak for #Legacy by saying that Brett and I and the writing team put all the love into it,” Plec shared two days after the cancellation via Twitter. “And there are a couple of surprises for longtime fans of #TVDU that may just amaze you. 👀 👀 👀 💃 💃 💃 🍾 🍾 🍾 🍾 ».

Here’s everything we know about the end of “Legacy”:

When will the final episodes be released?

The show took an unannounced break due to cancellation, but the last episodes of “Legacy” will begin airing on the CW on June 2 at 21:00 Korean time. ET.

How many episodes of “Legacy” are left?

There are three episodes left in the last season of the show. The 18th episode of season 4, titled “By the end of This, You’ll Know Who You Were Supposed to Be”, will air on June 2. It is expected that the penultimate episode titled “It can only end in blood”. broadcast on June 9. This means that the series finale is scheduled for June 16.

Will there be guest stars of “The Vampire Diaries” in the final episodes?

Fans wanted to see Caroline from the very beginning of the show, given that her daughters were the main characters. Although the vampire voiced the voiceover text while reading his daughter’s letter, she has not yet been seen on the screen. However, no guest stars have been confirmed as “surprises” for DV fans.