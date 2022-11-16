The final decision regarding the future of Cristiano Ronaldo is made by Joel Glazer.

Despite the fact that Premier League football has stopped because of the upcoming World Cup, Manchester United continues to attract everyone’s attention after Cristiano Ronaldo’s incendiary interview with Piers Morgan.

The Portuguese went all-in during the communication, as he sensationally stated that the club had betrayed him and people wanted him to leave from the moment he re-signed with the club.

He did not spare the new manager Eric ten Haga either: the striker said that he did not respect him because the coach did not show him due respect.

Joel Glazer will take the last call

Ronaldo also criticized the club’s outdated infrastructure and said that the club is still living in the past. The Glazers were also in the firing line as United’s number seven mentioned they were running the club because of its marketing potential.

There have also been shots fired at former interim manager Ralph Rangnik and United legends such as Wayne Rooney and Gary Neville, who have criticized him a lot in recent weeks.

Most fans and experts are of the same opinion — the player needs to be sold in January and there is no getting away from what he has done.

Ten Hag met with the club’s management to discuss what actions should be taken and how best to solve this mystery. The club is also exploring legal action against its star player.

According to The Guardian, co-owner and chairman Joel Glazer will make the final decision on Cristiano Ronaldo’s future at the club.

CR7 care is almost guaranteed

“A person familiar with the situation told the Associated Press on Tuesday that Glazer will have the last word in any decision to sell the striker, and Ronaldo’s agent Jorge Mendes will have to present potential clubs wishing to buy him,” the report said. article.

According to sources, the club fully supported the manager and his solution to the problems that arose due to the tricks performed by the former Real Madrid star.

The departure will be complicated by the lack of interest in the player from elite European clubs. His huge salary is also a problem.

There is also the possibility that United may terminate his contract after his inflammatory comments, and this is exactly what Ronaldo himself wants, seeking to escape from the club that has made him a worldwide icon.