The final battle of Jurassic World Domination dinosaurs and the explanation of the winner

Attention: SPOILERS for Jurassic World: Dominion

The massive clash between T-rex and Gigantosaurus is the culmination of the Jurassic World Dominion finale, and the battle with the dinosaurs is actually a rematch that has been preparing for 65 million years. Directed by Colin Trevorrow, Jurassic World Dominion reunites three heroes from Jurassic Park, Dr. Alan Grant (Sam Neal), Dr. Ellie Sattler (Laura Dern) and Dr. Ian Malcolm (Jeff Goldblum), and unites them with the Jurassic Period. The Good Guys of the World, Owen Grady (Chris Pratt), Claire Deering (Bryce Dallas Howard) and Macy Lockwood (Isabella Sermon). Meanwhile, the original Tyrannosaurus from Jurassic Park has also returned, having been transplanted to the BioSyn sanctuary in the Dolomites of Italy.

The prologue of Jurassic World Dominion (which was released in 2021, but is not part of the film itself) explains the ancient history between Tyrannosaurus and Gigantosaurus. 65 million years ago, during the Cretaceous period, Gigantosaurus collided with Tyrannosaurus Rex. The two massive apex predators fought, and the larger and stronger gigantosaurus killed the Tyrannosaurus. The fly then fed on the blood of a dead carnivore, and then got into the sap of trees, which preserved it in amber. It was this fly containing the blood of a dead tyrannosaurus that InGen scientists found and extracted dinosaur DNA when the John Hammond (Richard Attenborough) genetic company began cloning dinosaurs. Thus, the Tyrannosaurus from Jurassic Park, who survived in the Jurassic World Dominion, is a clone of the same Tyrannosaurus that was killed by Gigantosaurus 65 million years ago. After Jurassic Park, the Tyrannosaurus was not seen again until Jurassic World in 2015. The next two Jurassic period films, The Lost World: Jurassic Park and Jurassic Park III, were set on Sorna Island, also known as Zone B, and both featured different T-rexes created using InGen genetic engineering.

Claire Deering released the original T-rex to fight Indominus Rex in Jurassic World. After that, the Tyrannosaurus continued to live on the island of Nublar and encountered the teenage survivors of Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous. The Tyrannosaurus was among the many dinosaurs rescued from Nublar Island before the island was destroyed by a volcanic eruption in Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, and Macy Lockwood released it into the wild at the end of this movie. In Jurassic World Dominion, a Tyrannosaurus was captured off-screen after it terrorized the Pacific Northwest, including attacking a car movie in a Jurassic World Dominion trailer. Finally, the T-rex was taken to the BioSyn Dinosaur Sanctuary in Italy, where it was placed in the same jungle habitat as the gigantosaurus.

How much stronger is a gigantosaurus than a Tyrannosaurus?

Gigantosaurus is recognized as the largest predator ever recorded, and it is much larger and stronger than Tyrannosaurus Rex. Unfortunately for the Tyrannosaurus, it turned out to be a weak rival to the mighty Gigantosaurus. 65 million years ago, a gigantosaurus easily mauled and killed a Tyrannosaurus rex. In Jurassic World Dominion T-rex encountered Giga in the BioSyn Dinosaur Sanctuary in the jungle. Owen Grady and Kayla Watts (DeVanda Wise) witnessed a tyrannosaurus running away from a gigantosaurus as they searched the jungle for the missing Claire Deering, who jumped out of her plane after being attacked and shot down by Quetzalcoatl.

When Gigantosaurus fought Tyrannosaurus in the Jurassic World Dominion finale, Alan Grant got it right: “It’s not about us,” and that dinosaurs had very old scores. Unfortunately, it is not surprising that the Tyrannosaurus Rex rematch with Gigantosaurus in the Jurassic World Dominion finale was very similar to their first fight 65 million years ago. In fact, it is unclear whether the gigantosaurus in Jurassic World Dominion is a clone of the same Gigi that killed the Tyrannosaurus in the Cretaceous period, but nevertheless, a larger and more powerful gigantosaurus quickly dealt with the Tyrannosaurus and apparently killed her.

Why Therizinosaurus helps Tyrannosaurus fight Gigantosaurus

Jurassic World Dominion introduced another huge apex predator, Therizinosaurus. Reflecting recent dinosaur science, according to which prehistoric creatures were more like huge birds than lizards, Jurassic World Dominion correctly presents Therizinosaurus as a massive feathered beast with a long beak and sword-like claws sticking out of its appendages. Therizinosaurus was first seen in the jungle by BioSyn Claire Deering, who was hunted by a huge feathered predator. Claire escaped by crawling into the lake and diving into the water to hide from the Therizinosaurus. Apparently not fond of water, Therizinosaurus gave up and left, but he returned in the Jurassic World Dominion finale after all the dinosaurs were returned to the main BioSyn complex during his evacuation.