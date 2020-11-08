The filming of Season 2 of The Witcher

Transferred to a study to avoid problems related to the virus, this time there are several positives, although none among major players.

It seemed that the waters were returning to their course around the filming of the second season of The Witcher on Netflix, having to transfer it to a study to prevent further inconveniences, but this serious health crisis has hit the series hard. In fact, it has stopped its production again due to not a positive in Covid-19 -the first was Thue Rasmussen, who plays Eskel-, but several, which have not been made public, but it has been confirmed that none of major players has been affected.

In this way, the filming that had moved to Arborfield Studios, in London, is stopped indefinitely due to this mishap, with which its premiere remains without a specific date, obviously. As we said before, the previous break occurred in August, when Rasmussen was positive in a test, having to make profound changes in the filming.

The future of the Sorcerer is assured

Despite these problems, the third season of the series is already confirmed well in advance, with news in this second in which Kim Bodnia has been announced as the interpreter of Vesemir, in addition to the premiere of an animated film with the title of The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf, starring said character. In addition, it will have the presence of other characters such as Tissaia de Vries, Stregobor or Vilgefortz.

After a brilliant premiere, in which it managed to surpass even another highly anticipated series such as The Mandalorian, The Witcher was also able to rise to the first place in the best-rated Netflix series on IMDB, although it would later lose it to the benefit of Stranger Things. Obviously, this growing popularity also benefited The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, which after several years on the market managed to gather more than 100,000 simultaneous players on Steam, more even than at its launch.



